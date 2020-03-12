

About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Amidst the face mask-and hand sanitizer-shortages, travel bans, and event cancellations, couples with upcoming wedding plans are navigating issues as they arise, including having to make decisions about delaying their wedding altogether. But less obvious questions are popping up too, like whether the pandemic will affect things like wedding dress shopping. Brides are asking: Will gown shipments and deliveries be delayed? Should one start shopping even earlier to prepare? Or avoid even going into a bridal salon all together? Here’s what some local bridal salons are saying.

Get more from Washingtonian Weddings:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

How are bridal salons being affected?

Miriam Ligget owner and chief consultant of Soliloquy Bridal Couture says that their orders and deliveries have not been impacted. As a flagship for Barbara Kavchok Couture, their gowns are made in the US, though some materials are sourced internationally and in some cases, like a few silks, their designer has had to source from new vendors.

BHLDN, who has multiple locations nationwide, said that only a small number of their customer orders have been delayed. “Every individual order is being handled with the utmost attention and care,” says Lori Conley, general merchandise manager. “BHLDN’s store stylists as well as our online styling concierge are personally contacting customers and helping them find alternatives if the delays interfere with their wedding plans.”

Owner and founder of the Bridal Room, Heba Adat told us today that as of now, brides haven’t cancelled their appointments and sales are the same. “Knock on wood, but business is as usual and so far [there are] no effects in our inventory, selections or offerings. Our designers are monitoring the situation very carefully and they have put in place a proactive plan to navigate any potential issues.” Adat also noted that all of her brides have been pretty calm, but she advises them to not wait to place their dress order. “With everything going on and taking things day by day, it’s a good idea to start planning and shopping even earlier in case anything changes,” she says.

Another local salon declined an interview, but said that so far things are fine, and while they’ve been told to limit rush orders by certain designers, for the most part their designers seem confident that business will move forward as planned.

How are bridal salons preparing for NYBFW?

As of now, NYBFW is still happening April 16-20 and so far salons and designers are still planning to attend. However, most of them are taking things one step at a time and understand that anything can change in a moments notice. For more information check out our latest article that covers how the New York’s bridal market hasn’t canceled yet, but Chicago’s has.

We will continue to add to this post with more updates when available.

Join the conversation!