For Olivia Calzada and Camerin Downs’ country club wedding, it was important to the couple that they first, marry one another, “check,” says Olivia. Second, throw a great party—”definitely, check,” she adds. Lastly, they wanted to make sure that their special day felt specifically tailored to them and their relationship. “Super check!” says both Olivia and Camerin. From the cocktail hour, complete with a tequila toast and mariachi band performance, to the couple’s outfit changes, check out their Evergreen Country Club wedding below to learn how they threw an ultra-personalized celebration.

How The Couple Splurged & Saved

In order to stick to their wedding budget, Olivia and Camerin chose to prioritize two vendors: photography and music. “Several other elements that may be considered ‘traditional,’ such as an engagement party, save-the-dates, or transportation for guests to/from their hotel, were things we were nixed off the list,” explains the couple. Instead, they focused on finding the perfect background music for every moment of their country club wedding. “We [hired] a string quartet for our ceremony, a mariachi band for our cocktail hour, and an amazing DJ for our reception!”

The Wedding Fashion

Olivia swooned in a fitted gown accessorized with an illusion lace bodice and charmeuse satin skirt. She also carried a gorgeous bouquet of white and cream blooms paired with eucalyptus greenery that was tied together with an extra special ribbon. “I had a ribbon made from my mother’s wedding dress, and had my parents’ anniversary date, as well as our wedding date, embroidered on the ends,” explains Olivia. Her bridal party wore various shades of blush that complemented the couple’s wedding colors of cream, blush, white, and green.

As for Camerin, he looked dapper in his Air Force dress blues. He also had his groomsmen match his blue uniform in matching navy suits.

How They Met

Olivia and Camerin actually met in an unlikely setting—the Emergency Room—but they say it’s not what you think! At the time, Olivia was working as an ER nurse and Camerin a police officer, and they spotted each other across the ER. The two were both taking care of “rowdy patients” when they caught one another’s eye. “I literally thought to myself ‘well that’s the dreamiest cop I’ve ever seen,’ and summoned up the courage to run over and say hello,” recalls Olivia. But as she made her way towards him, she realized he was even dreamier up close and nerves got the best of her before she could introduce herself. Nevertheless, as fate would have it (and after a few more missed connections), one of their mutual friends played some matchmaker magic. The two have been inseparable ever since.

The Too Cool For School Biker Jacket & Other Outfit Changes

To switch things up from ceremony to reception, the couple opted for an outfit change before heading off to their cocktail hour. “If you know my husband, you know deep down he is a true Texan,” says Olivia. So he swapped his uniform for a suit paired with his cowboy boots and favorite cowboy hat. As for Olivia, she donned a black leather jacket calligraphed with the words “Till Death” on the back for portraits and later put it on again for her send-off. She also had her hairstylist take down her updo after portraits for a more glammed up, but still romantic look.

The Mexican-Themed Cocktail Hour

Following the outfit change, the newlyweds held a Mexican-themed cocktail hour where guests enjoyed a celebratory tequila toast and a mariachi band performance. Before the toasts, the couple gave a welcome speech, which Camerin delivered in English and Olivia translated to Spanish for her Mexican family members, and then passed out 120 tequila shots in personalized engraved glasses—which doubled as wedding favors! “After our speeches, we cheered, shared the tequila toast, and kicked off our party with the help of our amazing mariachi band,” says the couple.

The Chic Country Club Wedding Reception

At their country club wedding reception, the couple decorated the space with neutral linens and place settings paired with tall glass centerpieces filled with eucalyptus greenery, lisianthus flowers, Juliet roses, peonies, and lily of the valley. For dinner, guests were offered a choice between a boneless chicken breast with spinach and mushroom roulade and herbed sauce or filet mignon entree paired with seasonal vegetable medley and potato gratin sides. Once guests finished with dinner, a two-tiered vanilla cake topped with buttercream frosting was served as well as an assortment of other desserts, such as funfetti cupcakes, and a few dozen traditional Mexican wedding cookies. The night ended with a sparkler send-off.

The Details:

