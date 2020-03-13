Yes, America May Be Going on Lockdown Over Coronavirus, But Don’t Worry—People Are Making Quarantine T-Shirts

About Coronavirus 2020
Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.
Need to update your quoutfit (quarantine outfit)? Or just virtually window shop while stuck at home? Here are some clothes, accessories, and gifts all sparked by Covid-19.
“March Sadness” T-shirt
For the mourning basketball bros everywhere. $19; Etsy
“No Handshakes” buttons
Buy a bunch and distribute them to everyone you elbow-bump with. $2,Etsy
Keychain with Covid-19 hand sanitizer-case
Not today, Covid-19!!!! $7, Etsy
“Washing and Wiping Before It Was Cool” T-shirt
Clean = cool. Duuhhhhh. $12, Etsy
#Coronavirus onesie
Enjoy the days you can dress your child in whatever you want without protest. $16; Etsy
Coronavirus greeting card
Totally appropriate to send out for birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, retirement parties, housewarmings… $4, Etsy
“Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands” button
Twenty seconds, people! You know the drill. $6, Etsy
“Covid Extra” and “Covid Light” face mask
This is not, we repeat, **not** intended for medical use or protection. That being said, we’re **not** exactly sure what these are intended for. Anyways, carry on, crack open a Corona. $10, Etsy
Coronavirus crochet toy
This is…cute but scary? (Kind of like me!) $22, Etsy
“Emergency Roll” embroidered toilet paper
We’re not sure why this exists, but here we are. $8, Etsy
Coronavirus cupcake toppers
I’ll take one social distancing cupcake, please! $12,Etsy
Coronavirus survivor mug
“I’m a survivor/I’m not gonna give up…” $22, Amazon
Coronavirus koozie
If you’re going to drink alone in quarantine, you might as well commit to a theme. $6, Amazon
“Quarantine and Chill” T-shirt
To be clear, we’re not suggesting that you use this line on dating apps. $20, Quarantined Gang
“Quarantine and Chill” hoodie
For when you’re on day five of unwashed hair. $50, Linda Finegold
“Don’t Cough on Me” T-shirt
No, but really—don’t cough on me. $20, Amazon
Baby Yoda coronavirus T-shirt
What is there to say about this other than, well, this is the world we live in now? $20, Amazon
“Coronavirus Survival Guide” T-shirt
Wash! Those! Hands! Y’all! $19, Amazon