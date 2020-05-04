It’s a huge day for the hospitality industry, both locally and nationally. Even with businesses closed or drastically altered due to the health crisis, the finalists for two major bar and restaurant awards are being announced. First up: the 38th annual Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washingtonian RAMMY Awards (known as the James Beards for DC). And then at 4 PM, the James Beard Association will announce the finalists for their 2020 awards (a.k.a. the Oscars of the hospitality biz). Both honor big names and rising stars in the industry.

“Rather than continue to postpone the good news, our community needs some moments of celebration to remind everyone why we are in this incredible industry,” said RAMW President Kathy Hollinger in the award announcements via YouTube. “It’s full of creative, innovative, determined individuals, who’ve shown more than ever that they’re resilient warriors who can get through anything.”

There are some surprises on the list of this year’s RAMMY finalists. Chef Aaron Silverman is making his first appearance—in a big way. The local chef is nominated in four categories for all three of his Capitol Hill ventures: Outstanding Service (Rose’s Luxury), Formal Fine Dining (Pineapple and Pearls), Casual Restaurant (Little Pearl), and Restaurateur of the Year. Previously Silverman had been excluded from consideration because his restaurants were not paying RAMW members—a RAMMY requirement.

In case you’re wondering why your favorite spot isn’t on the list, here are some other pieces of fine print: RAMMY winners are not eligible to be nominated again in the same category for five years, and many categories stipulate that a restaurant or bar be in business for at least two years to qualify.

In addition to big-name chefs and fine-dining heavy hitters you’ll find a few less buzzy nominees. Take the 34 year-old, family-owned Georgetown spot Ristorante Piccolo, which is in the running for Service Program of the Year. On the list of Rising Stars is new Maydan chef Marcel Afram, Faiz Ally of Poca Madre, and Thamee co-owner Jocelyn Law-Yone. Law-Yone spent 15 years as an art history teacher before career-changing to the restaurant industry and opening her H Street Burmese hotspot with daughter Simone Jacobsen.

As of now, winners will be announced at an awards gala at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Sunday, July 26 (though date and venue are subject to change). The public will also be invited to vote in four categories: Favorite Gathering Place of the Year, Upscale Brunch of the Year, Casual Brunch of the Year, and Favorite Fast Bites of the Year.

In the meantime, here are the 2020 RAMMY finalists:

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year:

Gravitas

Pineapple and Pearls

Rasika West End

The Conservatory at Goodstone Inn

Three Blacksmiths

New Restaurant of the Year:

Anju

Cane

Emilie’s

Punjab Grill

Rooster & Owl

Chef of the Year:

Matt Baker, Gravitas

David Deshaies, Unconventional Diner

Haidar Karoum, Chloe

Ryan Ratino, Bresca

Kevin Tien, Emilie’s

Restaurateur of the Year:

Victor Albisu, Poca Madre, Taco Bamba Taqueria

Bo Blair, Georgetown Events (The Bullpen, Due South, Jetties, Millie’s, Surfside)

Mark Fedorchak, Stephen Fedorchak, and Brian Normile, The Liberty Tavern Group

Yama Jewayni, Katsuya Fukushima, and Daisuke Utagawa, Daikaya Group

Aaron Silverman, Rose’s Luxury, Pineapple and Pearls, Little Pearl

Service Program of the Year:

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Ristorante Piccolo

Rose’s Luxury

St. Anselm

The Red Hen

Casual Restaurant of the Year:

Bantam King

CHIKO – Capitol Hill

Duke’s Counter

Little Pearl

Stable

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year:

Centrolina

Chloe

Maydan

Poca Madre

Unconventional Diner

Rising Culinary Star of the Year:

Marcelle Afram, Maydan

Faiz Ally, Poca Madre

Angel Barreto, Anju

Jocelyn Law-Yone, Thamee

Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl

Pastry Chef of the Year:

Caitlin Dysart, Centrolina

Olivia Green, Rooster & Owl

Katherine Thompson, Thompson Italian

Meagan Tighe, Trummer’s

Paola Velez, Kith/Kin

Wine Program of the Year:

Clarity

Field & Main

Primrose

St. Anselm

The Wine Kitchen – Frederick

Beer Program of the Year:

B Side

Caboose Brewing Co. – Vienna

Franklin Hall

Roofers Union

Sweetwater Tavern – Centreville

Cocktail Program of the Year:

China Chilcano

Colada Shop – DC

Officina

Royal

Service Bar

Regional Food and Beverage Producer of the Year:

Arcadia Farm

Atlas Brew Works

Ayrshire Farm

Bluejacket

Logan Sausage Co.

Employee of the Year:

Yesenia Neri Diaz, Espita Mezcaleria

Isael Granados, Roofers Union

Yasmin Orozco, Taco Bamba Taqueria – Springfield

Kyare Turner, Right Proper Brewing Co.

Jose Ventura, Rasika

Manager of the Year:

Jamal Flowers, Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Co. – Alexandria

Charlie Idol, Mission Navy Yard

Rizza Leguro, Founding Farmers Tysons

Jeremy Mancuso, Old Ebbitt Grill

Bethany Wagener, Alta Strada – Mosaic

Favorite Gathering Place of the Year:

Brookland’s Finest

Lapis

Quarry House Tavern

Stomping Ground

The Salt Line

Upscale Brunch of the Year:

Bindaas – Cleveland Park

Estadio

Seasons at the Four Seasons DC

St. Anselm

Trummer’s

Casual Brunch of the Year:

All-Purpose Shaw

Casolare Ristorante + Bar

Liberty Barbecue

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

The Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse

Favorite Fast Bites of the Year:

Call Your Mother Deli – Park View

Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly

RASA

Shouk

Sloppy Mama’s BBQ

