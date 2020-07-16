Tim, a software developer, and Andrew, an associate director at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, met for an epic first date after matching on Tinder. First stop was brunch at DC’s Vinoteca, a wine bar/bistro. The next 18 hours involved bebopping around U Street, stopping into comic-book stores and coffee shops, until the pair ended the night with dinner at Satellite Room followed by a Gin Wigmore show at U Street Music Hall. They spent the next two years together—taking in concerts, theater productions, and restaurants—all while bonding over their shared love for contemporary and street art, graphic design, and “all things media.” After getting engaged during a trip to Amsterdam, it was fitting that the two plan a wedding around a CMYK (cyan, magenta, yellow, black) concept—the color model for printing—on May the Fourth, a reference to Andrew’s love of Star Wars.

The color-themed, flower-less celebration featured custom floor decals, a string-art installation, and plexiglass escort cards. At the ceremony, officiated by a friend, each member of the wedding party recited a pop-culture quote that reflected Tim and Andrew’s feelings about love and one another. For their first dance, they performed a choreographed routine to Miike Snow’s “Genghis Khan.” Signature drinks—“Gin Drinkmores” after Gin Wigmore—combined gin, mezcal, grapefruit juice, simple syrup, and bitters. Geometric props and CMYK-inspired serving trays accented the theme and the menu. At the end of the night, the couple served Georgetown Cupcakes and ended with a dance to Beyoncé’s “End of Time.”

“We’re both passionate about art, comic books, movies, TV, and music,” says Andrew. “For that reason we decided on a CMYK-themed wedding, at a local art gallery.”

The Details:

Photographer: Shawnee Custalow | Planning, Design & Invitations: Taylor and Hov | Caterer: Heirloom Catering | Cupcakes: Georgetown Cupcakes | Hairstylist: Roosevelt Oxendine | Makeup Artist: Own Your Wonder | Attire: Paul Smith (Tim’s suit); the Tie Bar (accessories); Stacy Adams (Tim’s shoes); Indochino (Andrew’s suit); Suitsupply (Andrew’s shoes) | Music: DJ Tezrah | Photo Booth: Hipstr | Lighting: A2Z Event Lighting

