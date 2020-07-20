June/July 2020: Days of Anguish, Days of Protest, Days of Hope



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

Subscribe

Or Manage My Subscription

FEATURES

Days of Anguish, Days of Protest, Days of Hope

A diary of history in the making. Plus: A reckoning for how Washingtonians relate to the federal government—and each other.

Chef José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen has become a humanitarian treasure and a darling of the disrupter power set. By Benjamin Wofford.

The Post-Handshake Greeting: A Guide

RIP, grip-and-grins. But what could possibly replace the handshake? By Jane Recker.

We asked working photographers across the area to turn the camera onto their lives in isolation.

Take the ultimate quiz about Washington to find out.

Months of togetherness have revealed uncomfortable truths—and horrible secrets. Get ready for a boom in marital busts. By Marisa M. Kashino.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Words on the Street: Washington at a moment of crisis and opportunity. By Michael Schaffer.

Humor in an Unfunny Time: Alexandra Petri finds humor in an unfunny time. By Andrew Beaujon.

Doctor of Love: Dr. Fauci, romance-novel star. By Benjamin Wofford.

Why is Ibram X. Kendi Leaving DC?: Why Ibram X. Kendi is leaving DC. By Rob Brunner.

Big Picture: Face masks as self-expression. By Evy Mages.

IQ

Interview: Writer Curtis Sittenfeld imagines an alternate Clinton reality.

LIFE & TRAVEL

On the Road Again: Nearby drives to mountain views, farm stands, wineries, and other safe fun.

Top Pet Care: The area’s best veterinarians, groomers, trainers, and more, as voted on by readers.

Renovation Diary: Remodeling two bath­rooms in two weeks for $20,000.

STYLE, HEALTH & BEAUTY

Electric Moment: Why e-bikes are more popular than ever.

Status Symbol: The $600 bread machine.

What’s the Pandemic Doing To Our Minds?: Reentry anxiety and other signs therapists see.

The Dentist Will See You Now: Your next appointment will be very different.

TASTE

Ahead of the Table: What dining out will look like over the next year.

Eight Pandemic Pop-ups: Chefs are getting creative.

Need a Menu? Scan the QR Code: Socially distanced dining practices, beyond six-feet-apart tables.

HOME

Parts and Labor: Two car fanatics spent four years trans­forming an auto shop into a home.

Buying and Living in Arlington Now: What’s happening in the home of Amazon HQ2.

Staycation Vibes: How to make outdoor at-home socializing great.

Pets: The quarantine adoptees.