Here’s Where You Can Buy (and Sell!) Gently Used, but Oh-So Stylish Wedding Gowns and More

Over the past 10 years as a wedding planner, Lola Akingbade of Master Plan Events, has come across a tricky question from her clients: Where is the best place to purchase affordable, yet stylish wedding items? Which got Akingbade thinking. “As a wedding planner and a woman of color, I saw the frustration in my couples who were searching for affordable wedding items (new or pre-owned) that were [also] specific to their style and aesthetic,’ says Akingbade. She also knew that many of her brides after their wedding wonder what they should with not only their wedding dress, but shoes, veils, and other accessories. So, she thought why not create a marketplace for both brides-to-be and past brides to use! Thus My Wedding Treasures was born.

My Wedding Treasures is an online marketplace where couples can buy and sell luxury pre-owned wedding items. The company launched earlier this month and provides an easy platform for sellers to consign the wedding items they no longer need. “We know weddings can be expensive, [and] selling is a way to recoup some of the money spent,” says Akingbade. Adding that since many couples have had to gravitate to more intimate weddings with a smaller budget, due to Covid-19, that shopping pre-owned items helps couples save while still finding high-quality items for their special day.

Throughout the website, couples can shop from a range of different categories, such as wedding attire, reception and ceremony items, and more, as well as sell register as a potential seller. “There are no out of pocket costs,” adds Akingbade, and it’s completely free to list your items on My Wedding Treasures. There’s only a small commission when a buyer purchases the items. Similar to platforms like Poshmark, but for all things wedding related! “It’s a win-win for everyone involved.” says Akingbade.

To get started selling or buying new or gently-used items, Check out My Wedding Treasures’ website, here.

