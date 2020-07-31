All Day by Kramers

1517 Connecticut Ave., NW

Dupont Circle’s recently revamped Kramerbooks & Afterwards Cafe—now Kramers and restaurant All-Day by Kramers—is a great weekend stop for books and all-day breakfast. New chef Vincent Griffith, who recently worked at bakery Sidekick, is behind the wide-ranging bistro menu. Brunch runs long—from 8 AM to 4 PM—with a varied menu: egg dishes, lunch salads, vegan options, and more. Outdoor patio and streatery dining, carryout; indoor seating coming soon.

Convivial

801 O St., NW

Chef Cedric Maupillier’s French-American brasserie in Shaw embraces its dual citizenship with two new brunch menus that launch this weekend. Guests can pick between a Franco-American brunch with dishes like pancakes, coq au vin poutine, and shrimp and grits, or opt for a European-style lunch menu (think escargot, ratatouille, and bistro salmon over lentils). Drinks also run the gamut from a classic bloody to pamplemousse rosé. Both menus are also available in a $22 three-course prix-fixe format for Restaurant Week through the month of August. Pickup, delivery, indoor, and patio seating.

Call Your Mother Georgetown

3428 O St., NW

Petworth’s popular wood-fired-bagel chain just debuted its long-awaited Georgetown shop—in a bright pink hue—this week. The menu is similar to new locations in Capitol Hill and Bethesda with several bagel and cream cheese flavors, chocolate babka, and sandwiches like a breakfast combo with “bodega-style” local eggs, American and cheddar cheeses, spicy honey, and bacon or pastrami. Takeout only.

Blend 111

111 Church St., NW Suite 101, Vienna

New chef Andrés-Julian Zuluaga (formerly head chef at the Sovereign in Georgetown) offers a fresh brunch menu at this Latin/European wine bar in Vienna with dishes like Colombian arepas, Venezuelan scrambled eggs, and French toast. If you’re feeling virtuous, check out the list of superfood lattes, such as a turmeric-spiked golden chai. On the flip side, there are also carafes of sangria and natural wines. Indoor and patio seating available.

Mercy Me

1143 New Hampshire Ave., NW

The team behind Call Your Mother and Timber Pizza—plus ex-Doi Moi chef Johanna Hellrigl—recently debuted their “sorta South American” cafe in Foggy Bottom. In addition to a breakfast and daytime takeout counter the restaurant now offers dine-in service for brunch on a roomy garden patio or limited seating indoors. On tap: smoky grilled pizzas, eclectic egg dishes (we have our eye on the Benedict with roasted pork and cilantro hollandaise), hearty sandwiches, and salads. Chaplin barman Micah Wilder is behind conceptions like a frozen Fernet and cola. Outdoor patio, limited indoor seating, and carryout.

Join the conversation!