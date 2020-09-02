September 2020: Exploring the Potomac

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

Exploring the Potomac

Our guide to the nation’s river: its past, its present—and the local spots and day trips where you can kayak, tube, paddleboard, fish, take a riverside walk, or picnic with a water view. By Sherri Dalphonse.

FEATURES

In Memoriam

Though none have gotten the attention of Breonna Taylor or George Floyd, police killings of African Americans in Washington go back decades, brutalizing those left behind. With issues of race and law enforcement in the news, seven families spotlight the lives lost and their quests for justice. By Marisa. M. Kashino.

Houses of Style

Every year, Washingtonian partners with the American Institute of Architects to recognize the area’s best-looking residences. Here’s a peek at the spectacular 2020 winners. By Marisa M. Kashino.

As the 2018 midterms approached, Cesar Sayoc turned his loyalty to Donald Trump into a literal assault on the President’s Democratic enemies, mailing bombs to national politicians and sparking widespread terror. Luke Mullins.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Far From the Crowd: The ever-growing fortress around the White House. By Andrew Beaujon.

Dueling Docs: Com­paring the new HBO documentaries on Washington politics. By Rosa Cartagena.

Psychedelic Mom: Meet the mom working to decriminalize psychedelics. By Andrew Beaujon.

Shame that name! GW’s Marvin Center: Why GW was the last DC university to desegregate. By Andrew Beaujon.

Big Picture: Capturing the beauty of a summer storm. By Jay Fleming.

Where & When

Books, movies, TV, music, and other things we’re loving this month.

IQ

Interview: Larry Hogan’s memoir has people wondering if he wants to go from head of a state to Head of State. Interview by Jane Recker.

Justice: DC’s quiet experiment with ending jail time. By Benjamin Wofford.

LIFE, HEALTH & STYLE

HomeSchool Supplies: Items to make your kids’ days—and yours—a whole lot easier. Plus: the science kit recommended by Miss America. (She’s a biochemistry major.) By Sherri Dalphonse.

“Maskne” is real: A few ways to save your complexion from face masks. By Mimi Montgomery.

Status symbol: The $500 fire pit. By Amy Moeller.

TASTE

A look back at the 50 most influential Washington restaurants of the last century. By Ann Limpert.

HOME

Open-air escapes: Dreamy outdoor spaces that might induce quarantine envy. Marisa M. Kashino.

The Briefing: Logan Circle & Shaw: What’s new in two of DC’s most historic neighborhoods.

Luxury Apartments: Swank buildings used to advertise gyms and winetastings. The pandemic changed things. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales.