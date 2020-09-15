While we can’t say goodbye to 2020 quite yet, Rosh Hashanah offers a fresh start. The Jewish new year celebration marks the start of the High Holidays at sunset on Friday, September 18. DC-area restaurants are putting together menus filled with Rosh Hashanah’s symbolic foods — apples, honey, challah, and more. Bagel shops are also offering to-go spreads for Yom Kippur, so you can focus less on cooking and more on setting up your Zoom break fast.

Anxo

300 Florida Ave., NW; 711 Kennedy St., NW

The cidery’s $40 holiday box offers both local apples and locally-made dry cider, along with honey and a “Shofar So Good” cocktail. The latter features apple brandy and pomegranate, which you can sip while practicing on the kit’s 3D-printed shofar. Details: Pick up or delivery on Wednesday, September 16.

Bethesda Bagels

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Let the bagelry do all the work during the Yom Kippur fast with smoked salmon platters and bagel boxes. Round out the spread with deli classics like homemade whitefish salad and black and white cookies. Orders have a $50 minimum, or two dozen bagels. Details: Pick up at all locations on Monday, September 28. Order by 8 PM on Friday, September 26.

Call Your Mother

3301 Georgia Ave., NW; 701 8th St., SE; 3428 O St., NW

The Jew-ish deli’s high holiday menu is available as a $140 family-style feast for four, or a la carte. Traditional Rosh Hashanah dishes like challah and brisket share the table with pastrami fried rice and tropical pineapple salsa. For an extra cost, add an apple cake with cream cheese frosting. The menu is also available to break the fast on Yom Kippur. Details: Rosh Hashanah delivery and pickup from the Park View location from Friday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20. Order by Wednesday, September 16. Yom Kippur pick up at all locations on Monday, September 29. Order by Sunday, September 28.

Equinox

818 Connecticut Ave., NW

Todd Gray’s downtown restaurant is ringing in the new year with a four-course prix fixe menu for $55 per person (add wine pairings for $25). Choose between dishes like falafel-crusted swordfish or plant-based items such as slow roasted spaghetti squash, plus sweet halvah caramel cake or a fig-studded ricotta cake for dessert. Details: Delivery and pickup on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19.

Neighborhood Provisions

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

No need to decide between sweet or savory kugel — Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s delivery/pickup service offers both. Mix and match holiday dishes like smoked beef brisket, schmaltzy potatoes, and harissa-spiked carrots. Details: Delivery and pickup from Thursday, September 17 to Sunday, September 20.

Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

Cleveland Park’s Israeli spot is offering a four-course takeout menu for $45 per person, starting with za’atar hummus and pita. The meal features hearty brisket with sweet potato tzimmes, and concludes with a Mejdool date challah. Details: Pickup on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19.

Shilling Canning Company

360 Water St., SE

Chef Reid Shilling turns to his mother’s matzo ball soup recipe, complete with handmade egg noodles, for Rosh Hashanah dinner at the Navy Yard restaurant ($75 for two people and $100 for four people). Other homey dishes include whole roasted chicken and sweet potatoes. Throw in a challah for $10. Details: Pick up on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19. Order by Thursday, September 17.

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

1200 New Hampshire Ave., NW

The new DC location the Boston-based bakery is celebrating a sweet new year with plenty of Rosh Hashanah treats. Go for round challahs dotted with sesame or walnut raisin, and get your requisite apples and honey in cake form. Details: Pick up from Thursday, September 17 to Sunday, September 20. Order by 6 PM on Tuesday, September 15.

