Donald Trump Is Definitely Not Using This Beauty Product to Apply His Orange Makeup

An anonymous company called Biden Beauty is selling cosmetic sponges to raise money for Biden-Harris.

Photograph from Bidenbeauty.com.

If you want to boost your support of the Democratic presidential candidate beyond a boring Biden-Harris sign in your front yard, you can now think of Joe Biden each time you put on concealer and foundation (if you’re even doing that these days).

The online platform Biden Beauty launched yesterday with a $20 Biden makeup blender, People reported.  A group of anonymous folks, apparently from the beauty industry, created the site— it is not directly affiliated with the Biden-Harris campaign.

“Inspired by Joe Biden’s own natural beauty,” the site urges users to “create a get out the vote lewk,” and also sells a sweatshirt, tote bag, stickers, and pins. All proceeds will be donated to the campaign. (“No malarkey!”)

The group ships everywhere in the US (“The only state we don’t ship to is that state of denial Donald Trump is in.”), and supplies are limited.

You may be able to get that Biden glow by using the blender, but, sadly, you’ll have to provide your own aviators.

Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

