Donald Trump Is Definitely Not Using This Beauty Product to Apply His Orange Makeup

If you want to boost your support of the Democratic presidential candidate beyond a boring Biden-Harris sign in your front yard, you can now think of Joe Biden each time you put on concealer and foundation (if you’re even doing that these days).

The online platform Biden Beauty launched yesterday with a $20 Biden makeup blender, People reported. A group of anonymous folks, apparently from the beauty industry, created the site— it is not directly affiliated with the Biden-Harris campaign.

“Inspired by Joe Biden’s own natural beauty,” the site urges users to “create a get out the vote lewk,” and also sells a sweatshirt, tote bag, stickers, and pins. All proceeds will be donated to the campaign. (“No malarkey!”)

The group ships everywhere in the US (“The only state we don’t ship to is that state of denial Donald Trump is in.”), and supplies are limited.

You may be able to get that Biden glow by using the blender, but, sadly, you’ll have to provide your own aviators.

Join the conversation!