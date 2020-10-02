Details

Washingtonian Real Estate Virtual Happy Hour

10/14/2020
5:00 PM
ABOUT THE EVENT

Thinking about jumping into the real estate game, but need a little guidance? Look no further, and join us for a LIVE Virtual Happy Hour with some of the areas leading real estate experts. They’ll give you all their fall market updates to better prepare you when it comes to buying or selling your next home, explain the current state of the market, and what the future has in store.

Marisa Kashino, Senior Editor at Washingtonian, will be interviewing the following panelists:

Rob Ross, Intercoastal Mortgage LLC
Nadia Nejaime, Esq, Compass
Cliff Meredith, Meredith Fine Properties
James Kim, McEnearney Associates
Lindsay Dreyer, City Chic Real Estate

Marisa will be broadcasting live and on location from 1331!

