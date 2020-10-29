November 2020: Top Doctors

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

Top Doctors

Now more than ever, it’s vital to have a physician you can trust and who can treat whatever ails you. Our Top Doctors list—selected by surveying all 13,500 physicians in the region—can help.

FEATURES

See Ya, DC

Between the pandemic, the politics, and the reevaluate-your-life cataclysm that is 2020, people who never imagined leaving town are decamping for the suburbs, the country—and much farther. By Mimi Montgomery.

What’s it like to work a presidential campaign while you’re battling a devastating personal health crisis? By Luke Mullins.

The Survivors

For many who overcome Covid-19, leaving the hospital is only the start of getting back to health. Eight Washingtonians recount the aftermath of beating the disease. By Daniella Byck.

We asked illustrators around the globe to draw us postcards from our own city—to show how Washington, in an unprecedented crisis, looks from the outside.

You can’t make an appointment with Anthony Fauci. But he’s Washington’s most famous doctor—and an emblem of a vibrant medical-research community. By Sherri Dalphonse.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Moving Images: A Netflix doc about DC gentrification is essential viewing. By Rosa Cartagena.

Election Litigation Situation: Meet the Biden and Trump camps’ top lawyers. By Marisa. M. Kashino.

CIA Detective: An ex-CIA analyst who’ll solve your family mysteries. By Andrew Beaujon.

Seat of Power: A brief history of White House toilets. By Tevi Troy.

Heat Index: Could gun ownership really get popular here? By Luke Mullins.

Books, movies, TV, music, and other things we’re loving this month.

IQ

Interview: Arthur Brooks went from running a conservative think tank to writing about happiness. Interview by Benjamin Wofford.

Culture: The sweet story of a long-lost bass guitar. By Andrew Beaujon.

LIFE & HEALTH

Cold Comfort: Gear to keep you warm during socially distant outdoor gatherings.

Status Symbol: The super-luxe men’s watch.

The Least Wonderful Time of the Year: A therapist’s advice for holidays away from family.

TASTE

Cocktail Guide: The best takeout drinks, local spirits worth a try, innovative ways to sip outdoors, how the pros stock their home bars, and more.

HOME

Museum Quality: Five ways to create a stunning gallery wall.

Woke Folks’ Home: At this senior-living facility, residents have spent quarantine advocating for Black lives and getting out the vote.

The Briefing: Alexandria: What’s new in the popular Virginia suburb.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales.

FIRST PERSON

Senator Chris Van Hollen on his first campaign.