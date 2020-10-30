This Year’s Annual Downtown Holiday Market Is Still Happening, But With a Socially Distant Experience

Washingtonians can still support local businesses this holiday season while shopping outside—DC’s 16th annual Downtown Holiday Market is implementing new protocols to operate safely during the pandemic. According to the market’s media advisory, “A full list of the market’s exhibitors/vendors, programming as well as the most current health and safety protocols will be announced soon.” But in the meantime, here are the changes we know about for this year’s market, which runs November 20 through December 23.

An expanded location means more socially distant shopping.

One of the market’s biggest changes is a larger footprint. This year’s market is moving off the sidewalk and into the street, taking over two entire blocks of F Street, Northwest, from 7th to 9th streets, so shoppers can more easily keep physical distance.

There will be one entrance and one exit.

The market will now be laid out so foot traffic goes one way. Visitors will find the entrance and exit outside the National Portrait Gallery and Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Site map of The 16th Annual Downtown Holiday Market.

Masks are required and hand sanitizer will be plentiful.

Along with an expanded location to allow socially distant shopping, the Downtown Holiday Market will also require all shoppers, staff, and exhibitors to wear masks. Hand-sanitizer dispensers will be placed throughout the market.

The market will have contactless technologies.

The market is also partnering with ARTECHOUSE DC to launch “a first-of-its-kind interactive Mixed Reality Activation adventure that shoppers can use with their smartphones,” according to a press release.

Food vendors will serve pre-packaged items.

As of now, there will be six food vendors serving sanitized, pre-packaged holiday treats and beverages throughout the market. The Capital Candy Jar and Old Blue BBQ are among the food options.

To learn more about the the 16th Annual Downtown Holiday Market, visit their exhibitors’ page here.

Join the conversation!