Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner Around DC—if You Hate Turkey

Even if you’re a turkey hater, you don’t have to hate Thanksgiving. Here’s where to find prime rib, suckling pig, and other holiday-worthy alternatives.
Annabelle
2132 Florida Ave., NW
Main event: Besides turkey, Frank Ruta is making roasted beef tenderloin stuffed with olives and dates; a grilled pork chop; cod with lentil puree; grilled swordfish; and gnocchi with mushrooms and mozzarella.
Cost: The three-course set menu is $70 per person.
Ordering details: Dine in only (there’s a separate to-go menu, but that’s turkey-only).
Bastille
606 N. Fayette St., Alexandria
Main event: Beef rib-roast with mushroom jus (or turkey) for takeout. If you’re dining in, add slow-roasted monkfish loin to the options.
Cost: $89 for two; $169 for four.
Ordering details: Pick-up and dine in. Order/reserve here.
Black Market Bistro
4600 Waverly Ave., Garrett Park
Main event: A beef tenderloin dinner for four.
Cost: $80
Ordering details: Pick-up only. Call 301-933-3000 to order.
Blend 111
111 Church St., NW, Vienna
Main event: The Puerto Rican-accented meal is centered around roasted pork shank with escabeche and aioli.
Cost: $139 for two.
Ordering details: Pick-up only. Order here.
Cinder/Lulabelle’s Sweets Shop
800 Upshur St., NW; 847 Upshur St., NW
Main event: The Petworth barbecue joint and bakery are teaming up for a Texas-style dinner with smoked brisket (there’s a turkey dinner option, too).
Cost: $200 for five pounds of brisket plus a few sides and pie.
Ordering details: Pick-up only. Order here.
Convivial
801 O St., NW
Main event: The three-course dinner offers both turkey and ham. If you’re dining in, you can also get salmon with braised lentils and a fall vegetable-and-quinoa porridge.
Cost: $58 per person.
Ordering details: Pick-up or dine-in. Order/reserve here.
Equinox
818 Connecticut Ave., NW
Main event: The a la carte menu has several non-turkey options, some vegan: falafel-crusted swordfish, pomegranate-glazed lamb, eggplant involtini, fusilli with chanterelle Bolognese, and tofu-and-cauliflower curry.
Cost: Entrees range from $28 to $37.
Ordering details: Delivery, pick-up, and dine-in. Order here.
Feast by Nina May
feast-dc.com
Main event: The build-your-own menu lets you choose between turkey, honeybaked ham, rosemary-rubbed tenderloin, and pastrami-spiced whole cauliflower.
Cost: $18 to $22 per entree.
Ordering details: Delivery only. Order here.
Field & Main
8369 W. Main St., Marshall VA
Main event: If you’re getting takeout, your choices are turkey or beef tenderloin with black-garlic sauce. Dining in, add salmon with farro and red-pea stew, and roasted koginut-squash with squash mole to the menu.
Cost: $75 per person dine-in; $59 per person takeout.
Ordering details: Dine-in and pick-up. Order here.
Masseria
1340 Fourth St., NE
Main event: Roasted mushrooms with radish and nepitella herb (on the four-course vegetarian menu).
Cost: $130 for two.
Ordering details: Delivery and pick-up only. Order here.
Maydan
1346 Florida Ave., NW
Main event: There’s no turkey at all here—choose between pumpkin kibbeh and rack of lamb.
Cost: $115 for regular prix fixe menu (with lamb); $85 for vegetarian version. Dine in is $85 to $95 per person.
Ordering details: Dine-in, pick-up, and delivery. Order/reserve here.
Officina
1120 Maine Ave., SW; 1525 Wisconsin Ave., NW
Main event: A la carte to-go options (besides turkey) include dry-aged prime rib roast and roast ham.
Cost: $75 (ham) to $200 (prime rib).
Ordering details: Pick-up and delivery only (a separate dine-in menu will be available). Order here.
Old Ebbitt Grill
675 15th St., NW
Main event: You can swap out turkey for glazed ham in this prix fixe menu.
Cost: $24.99 for adults; $17.99 for children under 10.
Ordering details: Pick-up and dine-in. Order here.
Pop’s Sea Bar
1817 Columbia Rd., NW
Main event: A 1 1/4 pound lobster with potato salad and corn.
Cost: $31.99 per person.
Ordering details: Pick-up only. Order here.
Seven Reasons
2208 14th St., NW
Main event: The prix fixe menu lets you choose between turkey, roasted prime rib, and stuffed and roasted pumpkin.
Cost: $450 for four to six.
Ordering details. Pick-up only. Order here.
St. Anselm
1250 Fifth St., NE
Main event: Axe-handle ribeye (or turkey).
Cost: The ribeye prix fixe menu is $85 per person.
Ordering details: Pickup only. Call the restaurant (202-864-2199) to order.
Thompson Italian
124 N. Washington St., Falls Church
Main event: Baked rigatoni Bolognese, squash lasagna, chicken parmesan, and pork loin are among the many options.
Cost: Varies by each dish, which serves four to six.
Ordering details: Pickup only. Order here.
Xiquet
2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW
Main event: Besides turkey, there’s suckling pig by the pound and roast chicken.
Cost: Roast chicken meal for two, $100; suckling pig, $35 per pound.
Ordering details: Pickup only. Order here.