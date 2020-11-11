Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner Around DC—if You Hate Turkey

Even if you’re a turkey hater, you don’t have to hate Thanksgiving. Here’s where to find prime rib, suckling pig, and other holiday-worthy alternatives.

Annabelle

2132 Florida Ave., NW

Main event: Besides turkey, Frank Ruta is making roasted beef tenderloin stuffed with olives and dates; a grilled pork chop; cod with lentil puree; grilled swordfish; and gnocchi with mushrooms and mozzarella.

Cost: The three-course set menu is $70 per person.

Ordering details: Dine in only (there’s a separate to-go menu, but that’s turkey-only).

Bastille

606 N. Fayette St., Alexandria

Main event: Beef rib-roast with mushroom jus (or turkey) for takeout. If you’re dining in, add slow-roasted monkfish loin to the options.

Cost: $89 for two; $169 for four.

Ordering details: Pick-up and dine in. Order/reserve here.

Black Market Bistro

4600 Waverly Ave., Garrett Park

Main event: A beef tenderloin dinner for four.

Cost: $80

Ordering details: Pick-up only. Call 301-933-3000 to order.

Blend 111

111 Church St., NW, Vienna

Main event: The Puerto Rican-accented meal is centered around roasted pork shank with escabeche and aioli.

Cost: $139 for two.

Ordering details: Pick-up only. Order here.

Cinder/Lulabelle’s Sweets Shop

800 Upshur St., NW; 847 Upshur St., NW

Main event: The Petworth barbecue joint and bakery are teaming up for a Texas-style dinner with smoked brisket (there’s a turkey dinner option, too).

Cost: $200 for five pounds of brisket plus a few sides and pie.

Ordering details: Pick-up only. Order here.

Convivial

801 O St., NW

Main event: The three-course dinner offers both turkey and ham. If you’re dining in, you can also get salmon with braised lentils and a fall vegetable-and-quinoa porridge.

Cost: $58 per person.

Ordering details: Pick-up or dine-in. Order/reserve here.

Equinox

818 Connecticut Ave., NW

Main event: The a la carte menu has several non-turkey options, some vegan: falafel-crusted swordfish, pomegranate-glazed lamb, eggplant involtini, fusilli with chanterelle Bolognese, and tofu-and-cauliflower curry.

Cost: Entrees range from $28 to $37.

Ordering details: Delivery, pick-up, and dine-in. Order here.

Feast by Nina May

feast-dc.com

Main event: The build-your-own menu lets you choose between turkey, honeybaked ham, rosemary-rubbed tenderloin, and pastrami-spiced whole cauliflower.

Cost: $18 to $22 per entree.

Ordering details: Delivery only. Order here.

Field & Main

8369 W. Main St., Marshall VA

Main event: If you’re getting takeout, your choices are turkey or beef tenderloin with black-garlic sauce. Dining in, add salmon with farro and red-pea stew, and roasted koginut-squash with squash mole to the menu.

Cost: $75 per person dine-in; $59 per person takeout.

Ordering details: Dine-in and pick-up. Order here.

Masseria

1340 Fourth St., NE

Main event: Roasted mushrooms with radish and nepitella herb (on the four-course vegetarian menu).

Cost: $130 for two.

Ordering details: Delivery and pick-up only. Order here.

Maydan

1346 Florida Ave., NW

Main event: There’s no turkey at all here—choose between pumpkin kibbeh and rack of lamb.

Cost: $115 for regular prix fixe menu (with lamb); $85 for vegetarian version. Dine in is $85 to $95 per person.

Ordering details: Dine-in, pick-up, and delivery. Order/reserve here.

Officina

1120 Maine Ave., SW; 1525 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Main event: A la carte to-go options (besides turkey) include dry-aged prime rib roast and roast ham.

Cost: $75 (ham) to $200 (prime rib).

Ordering details: Pick-up and delivery only (a separate dine-in menu will be available). Order here.

Old Ebbitt Grill

675 15th St., NW

Main event: You can swap out turkey for glazed ham in this prix fixe menu.

Cost: $24.99 for adults; $17.99 for children under 10.

Ordering details: Pick-up and dine-in. Order here.

Pop’s Sea Bar

1817 Columbia Rd., NW

Main event: A 1 1/4 pound lobster with potato salad and corn.

Cost: $31.99 per person.

Ordering details: Pick-up only. Order here.

Seven Reasons

2208 14th St., NW

Main event: The prix fixe menu lets you choose between turkey, roasted prime rib, and stuffed and roasted pumpkin.

Cost: $450 for four to six.

Ordering details. Pick-up only. Order here.

St. Anselm

1250 Fifth St., NE

Main event: Axe-handle ribeye (or turkey).

Cost: The ribeye prix fixe menu is $85 per person.

Ordering details: Pickup only. Call the restaurant (202-864-2199) to order.

Thompson Italian

124 N. Washington St., Falls Church

Main event: Baked rigatoni Bolognese, squash lasagna, chicken parmesan, and pork loin are among the many options.

Cost: Varies by each dish, which serves four to six.

Ordering details: Pickup only. Order here.

Xiquet

2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Main event: Besides turkey, there’s suckling pig by the pound and roast chicken.

Cost: Roast chicken meal for two, $100; suckling pig, $35 per pound.

Ordering details: Pickup only. Order here.

