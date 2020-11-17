Food

Thanksgiving on a Budget: DC-Area Restaurants Serving Feasts Under $40

Tasty looking options that won't break the bank.

Written by
| Published on

Many restaurants use Thanksgiving as an opportunity to go all out, with lavish prix fixe packages and vintage wine pairings. And then there are places like these, which take a homier, more accessible approach. Nothing here tops $40 a person (excluding tax and tip; some meals come in packages sized for a group).

Al Dente
3201 New Mexico Ave., NW
Cost: $35 per person.
What you get: A three-course meal with lots of options, most of them Italian (there is a traditional turkey dinner, though).
Details: Dine-in and pick-up. Preorder here.

Fight Club
623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE
Cost: $75 for two; $140 for four.
What you get: The sandwich/snack/cocktail pop-up inside Beuchert’s Saloon is doing a lemon-and-herb-stuffed turkey ballotine, sausage stuffing, garlicky mashed potatoes with sherry gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, and dinner rolls.
Details: Carryout only. Preorder by Monday, November 23.

Jackie
79 Potomac Ave., SE
Cost: $285 for a package that feeds six ($47.50 per person) to eight ($35 per person).
What you get: Jerome Grant’s reheatable spread includes turkey with sage butter, brandied giblet gravy, mushroom stuffing, roast cauliflower with salsa verde, sweet potato pie, and more.
Details: Pick-up only. Preorder here.

Little Coco’s
3907 14th St., NW
Cost: $65 for two ($32.50 per person).
What you get: The Columbia Heights Italian bar/restaurant’s meal is centered around maple-glazed turkey breast with gravy and brioche/apple stuffing. You’ll also get mashed potatoes, roast butternut squash with gorgonzola, and crispy Brussels sprouts. Add-ons like salad and dessert cost extra.
Details: Carryout only. Preorder through November 25th.

Mia’s Italian Kitchen
100 King St., Alexandria
Cost: $49 for two ($24.50 per person); $89 for four ($22.25 per person); $129 for six ($21.50 per person).
What you get: The lineup at this Old Town Italian-American spot includes turkey roasted in the brick-oven, Parmesan/garlic smashed potatoes, semolina bread stuffing, and pumpkin panna cotta, among other things.
Details: Carryout only. Preorder here.

Money Muscle BBQ
8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring
Cost: $150 for four ($37.50 per person).
What you get: This new barbecue operation lets you choose your main—smoked turkey, ham, or prime rib—then adds sides like collards, mashed potatoes, and brioche stuffing. For dessert, opt for sweet-potato pie, chocolate cookies, or cheesecake from Junior’s in Brooklyn.
Details: Carryout only. Preorder by November 22 for pickup Wednesday, November 25.

Muchas Gracias
5029 Connecticut Ave., NW
Cost: $140 for a package that feeds four ($35 per person).
What you get: The Forest Hills Mexican spot’s takeout dinner includes a half roast turkey with mole negro (and sides fried plantains, black beans, garlic rice, 20 tortillas, and cranberry salsa). Also on the menu: a green salad with lime dressing, charred sweet potato with salsa negra, acorn-squash soup, and a chocolate mole tart.
Details: The reheatable meal is carryout-only. Preorder here by 6 PM November 18. Pick-up is Wednesday, November 25 between 11 AM and 4 PM.

Old Ebbitt Grill
675 15th St., NW
Cost: $24 to $32.99 per person ($17.99 for children under 10).
What you get: The popular American dining room is offering a full turkey dinner with sausage-sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, and pie. You can also opt for brown-sugar-glazed ham. Sister restaurant Clyde’s has a similar promotion.
Details: Dine-in and pick-up. Preorder here by noon on Sunday, November 22.

Pop’s Sea Bar
1817 Columbia Rd., NW
Cost: $31.99 per person.
What you get: If you’re turkey-averse, this Adams Morgan hangout is serving a 1 1/4 pound lobster with corn and potato salad.
Details: Pickup only—pre-order by Monday, November 23 for pick up Thanksgiving day between noon and 2 PM.

Sababa
3311 Connecticut Ave., NW
Cost: $70 for two ($35 per person).
What you get: The mod-Israeli restaurant in Cleveland Park turns turkey into kofta and serves it alongside tahini green bean casserole, pumpkin-spice malabi, and more.
Details: Dine-in, pick-up, and delivery. Order pick-up by calling 2020-244-6750.

Unconventional Diner
1207 Ninth St., NW
Cost: $60 for two ($30 per person); $110 for four ($27.50 per person); $160 for six ($26.50 per person).
What you get: Besides the usual turkey and gravy, this French/American dining room includes chestnut veloute, cornbread muffins, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.
Details: Pick-up only. Pre-order here by Monday, November 23.

 

More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

