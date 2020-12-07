This November Wedding Featured A Dreamy Fall Color Palette and Asian Influences

Jessica and Andrew met at law school and wed in a fall-themed affair at the Meridian House. The celebration featured an updated fall color scheme, Asian influences from the welcome table to the menu, and fashion and floral inspiration for days. Check out the details from their November wedding below.

How They Met

Jessica and Andrew met sitting next to each other on the second day of their first year at Georgetown Law School. Sparks flew, and on their first date, Andrew took Jessica on a fall picnic to Gravelly Point Park to watch the sunset with the planes from Reagan National Airport flying overhead. Things went so well—with their blanket, a pillow, candles, “Andrew’s cheesy music taste on a speaker,” and hot chocolate, that they ended up staying until the parked closed around 10:30 pm. Andrew says it was the best and last first date ever. “A five-star experience!”

The Proposal and Wedding Plans

Three years after that first date, on a trip to Andrew’s hometown for Labor Day weekend, Andrew proposed on an early morning walk around a neighborhood lake. One year after that, on October 12, 2019, they said “I do” at Meridian House in front of 100 guests.

The November Wedding

The wedding theme was a “classic autumn fairytale with an Asian influence,” which featured a color palette of dusty blue, ivory, blush, burgundy, tangerine, and mauve, and a menu that included a sushi bar and a dumping station, plus spicy Asian noodle salad with vegetables in Chinese takeout boxes, as well as bourbon chicken and pumpkin-and-sage-ravioli, and other items. For dessert: a cake of funfetti, cherry almond, and red velvet.

Memorable Moments

Special treats for guests included fortune cookies that opened to reveal each guests’ table number assignments, and Sugarfina Champagne-flavored gummy bears as favors. Her favorite part? “Watching my typically reserved mother jump up-and-down on the dance floor to our band playing “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers,” says Jessica. And his? “Watching my relatives from Shanghai bond with Jessica’s relatives from Kentucky.” Following the celebration, the couple honeymooned at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.

The Details:

