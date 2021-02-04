6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

The final weekend of DC Winter Restaurant Week is upon us, with restaurants offering brunch, lunch, and dinner deals now until Sunday, February 7. Looking for a recommendation? Take advantage of the opportunity to try a new spot or check out a classic.

Here’s a trick for eating more vegetables: Throw some in your cocktail. Purcellville distillery Catoctin Creek is hosting a virtual class that focuses on plant-based libations on Friday, February 5 at 7 PM. A list of ingredients for the $10 session will be sent out in advance.

Ring in the Lunar New Year at Ice Cream Jubilee‘s tasting parties (301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW; 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) from Friday, February 5 to Sunday, February 7, and sample holiday flavors like red bean/almond cookie and Thai iced tea. The $19 ticket includes a flight of six different ice creams and a pint to celebrate the Year of the Ox. (Tasting parties will happen every Friday through Saturday until February 28).

Kevin Tien’s Wharf restaurant Moon Rabbit (801 Wharf St., SW) is ending its hiatus on Friday, February 5 with a $75 to-go dinner that draws inspiration from upcoming holidays Mardi Gras and Lunar New Year. Cajun and Vietnamese flavors collide in dishes like pho-spiced crispy chicken and fried dirty rice, available until February 10. (Must pre-order a day in advance).

Roving breakfast taqueria La Tejana is putting together nacho kits for a pop-up at Grand Duchess (2337 18th St., NW) in Adams Morgan on Sunday, February 7. Snag chips, queso, and Tex-Mex tacos starting at 11 AM.

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, and DC-area restaurants are putting together barbecue feasts and wing packages for the match up. We’ve rounded up some of the game day specials for a tailgate-worthy spread, and some bars that will air the game.

