9 DC Winter Restaurant Week Brunches to Stay or Go

Last call for $22 (and some $35) brunches: DC Winter Restaurant Week wraps up on Sunday.

All-Purpose Capitol Riverfront

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Breakfast pizzas blistered in a deck oven are a great reason to get out of bed. Find that and more at the waterfront location of All-Purpose. Heated outdoor dining and takeout.

Alta Strada

465 K St., NW; 2911 District Ave., Fairfax, VA

Restaurateur Michael Schlow’s Italian osterias offer plenty of satisfying choices on their Restaurant Week menus—pizzas, pastas, parms, and beyond. Indoor dining, heated outdoor, takeout, and delivery available.

Blend 111

111 Church St., NW Suite 101, Vienna

The eclectic Latin/European wine bar in Vienna dishes up Colombian arepas, Venezuelan scrambled eggs, and French toast. If you’re feeling virtuous, check out the list of superfood lattes, such as a turmeric-spiked golden chai. On the flip side, there are also organic wines. Indoor dining, heated outdoor, and takeout available.

Convivial

801 O St., NW

Diners at chef Cedric Maupillier‘s French-American restaurant can pick any three items on the menu, including brunch cocktails. Wash down dishes like warming French onion soup, egg-topped croque madames, and decadent quiches with a mimosa or Aperol spritz. Indoor dining, heated outdoor, takeout, and delivery.

Mintwood Place

1813 Columbia Rd., NW

Chef Harper McClure’s brunch menu hits both comforting and creative notes. There’s the classic Mintwood bacon-cheeseburger, plus dishes like brandied mushroom soup, potato rosti and eggs, and beef-short-rib-laden Texas toast. Heated outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery.

Muchas Gracias

5029 Connecticut Ave., NW

Oyamel alum Christian Irabién has turned out some of our favorite Mexican fare at his pandemic-era pop-up-turned-restaurant. The $22 weekend brunch includes a nonalcoholic drink, appetizer (get the queso!), choice of burritos or tacos, and tres leches cake. Takeout, delivery, and heated outdoor dining.

Punjab Grill

1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

One good Restaurant Week tip: If you want a good deal, home in on pricier restaurants for the discount menus. That’s certainly true for this opulent Indian restaurant. In addition to classics like a chicken tikka sampler, try creative plates such as fried-chicken-topped dosa waffles or a Desi spin on huevos rancheros. Takeout only.

Succotash

186 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD

Brunch is a family-style affair from chef Edward Lee at this Southern restaurant. There’s not a ton of choice, but you don’t need it with crowd-pleasing items like sticky buns, fried green tomatoes, chicken n’ waffles, and biscuits and gravy. Note that this promotion is extended through February 14. Indoor dining, heated outdoor, and delivery available.

Supra

1205 11th St., NW

Feast on several kinds of khachapuri (cheesy bread), along with vegetable dishes and baked eggs at DC’s original Georgian restaurant. Indoor dining, heated outdoor, takeout, and delivery.

