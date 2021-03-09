This Couple’s Fall Wedding Featured A Colorful Floral Arch and a Relaxed, Retro Vibe

For their fall micro-wedding, Margot and John returned to the spot of their first date—the front yard of Margot’s childhood home. The couple started dating in 2013 after meeting on an app, and their first date was Margot’s high school graduation party. “He not only met all of my friends at once, he also met my parents and grandparents all in the same day,” says Margot. “He was such a good sport about it, and we genuinely had a great time.” The couple continued dating through college, even as they attended different schools. Seven years after their first date, they returned to the spot of Margot’s graduation party for their colorful micro-wedding. Check out their wedding below to learn more about the couple and their special day.

How They Got Engaged

As a wedding and events manager, Margot’s weekly schedule requires her to work weekends and spend weekdays off at home, while John has the opposite schedule. On one of the couple’s typical weekdays, John texted Margot and asked her to add one extra item to her daily to-do list—packing an overnight bag. When John arrived home from work, the couple hopped in the car and started driving to John’s secret destination. “He even looked up the GPS coordinates for our destination, so he wouldn’t have to type in the location and ruin the surprise,” says Margot. After a few hours in the car, the couple arrived at Suites at 249 in Culpeper, Virginia—their favorite boutique inn. “We got upstairs to our suite, dropped our bags, and Johnny immediately dropped to one knee,” Margot says. “The whole thing was so surprising and sweet.”

The Ceremony Details

Margot and John tied the knot in front of 16 guests on November 7 at Margot’s childhood home in Great Falls, Virginia. Due to Covid-19, the couple pivoted from their original plans for a larger affair and invited only immediate family and members of the wedding party. Margot’s grandfather officiated the ceremony under a floral arch that added a pop of color to the couple’s minimalist background.

The Reception Details

Margot and John decorated their backyard wedding with bold and bohemian colors—black, emerald, cinnamon, peach, and white. They decided to splurge on their floral arrangements (including the stunning arch) and adorned their Virginian yard with an assortment of dried and fresh flowers, including reflexed roses and dahlias. They served a signature drink—a Manhattan—in honor of Margot’s grandmother, who died in 2017. Their family and friends helped out with the food and cake—Margot’s mother made bruschetta platters and a friend crafted an almond cake with vanilla buttercream frosting. “We cut back our catering budget for the small wedding,” says the couple. “It ended up being a very fun Costco trip, so we could DIY all the food.” Escort cards that Margot described as “boho, minimalist ornaments on a beaded string,” served double duty as favors for guests.

