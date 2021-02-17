The Floral Arrangements Stole the Show at This Fuchsia and Teal Stone Tower Winery Wedding

Sav, a psychiatrist, and Jamie a general surgeon, met and fell in love in New Orleans while attending medical school. So of course they decided to incorporate the Big Easy into their weekend-long multicultural wedding celebration. The couple married on June 2, 2019, and had two additional days of celebration in addition to the big day itself. They held a traditional Sangeet and also a New Orleans-inspired welcome party, where Sav says “each [party] had their own themes, flavor, cuisine, attire, music and events.”

Their wedding day, Sav says, was an “Indian and American fusion wedding,” in which, they included “a fusion of industrial and rustic inspired looks” when it came to decor and design styles. Their ceremony took place overlooking Stone Tower Winery’s vineyards and included lush brightly-hued florals, and luxurious Indian wedding attire. Sav says her favorite detail from the wedding was her ceremony lehengas and jewelry. “They were especially created and curated by designers, Isa by Dolly Wahal and Kohar by Kanika,” she explains. Jamie’s favorite detail and moment also took place at the ceremony, which was the sword he carried and also the horse he rode during the Baraat—the celebratory wedding procession of the groom at an Indian ceremony.

While the Indian tradition and attire definitely added some flair to this wedding, what really swept us off our feet were the over-the-top flowers used not just in the ceremony decor, but for photo ops, such as the floral hooped backdrop, and jazzing up the reception space. Check out their vibrant affair below to see all the gorgeous blooms and also the various ways Sav and Jamie blended their families’ heritage.

