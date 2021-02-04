Naina, a litigation associate and Joshua, a resident ENT surgeon, met in their first week as freshman at the University of Maryland College Park. Joshua was eating with his roommate in the basement lounge of their dorm when Naina approached them and introduced herself, with a bowl of popcorn in hand. For their first official date, they went to see Where the Wild Things Are in Bethesda, and almost nine years later, Josh proposed during a walk along the water on a weekend trip to the Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels. Afterwards, they celebrated with champagne, a cheeseboard, and a bowl of popcorn. For about a year, the DC-dwelling couple planned a wedding at Tranquility Farm in Purcellville, Virginia. See the details of their vibrant, colorful wedding below.

The Vibrant Virginia Wedding

The weekend-long affair, which included both Hindu and catholic ceremonies, kicked off on Friday night, when the couple welcomed their 150 guests with a Mendhi, where they enjoyed traditional Indian food, henna, and other Hindu traditions. Welcome boxes for guests included boxed water, traditional Hindu snacks, and fans, to ward off the summer heat.

The Ceremony Details

Saturday morning, guests were greeted with beverages and grab-and-go snacks including fruit and mixed nuts to enjoy during the Hindu ceremony, which took place outside under a tree and was followed by a casual lunch of classic Indian fare in the barn on the farm’s property. That evening, the couple exchanged vows at a Catholic ceremony, officiated by Josh’s grandfather. The ceremony concluded with unique colorful smoke bombs.

The Couple’s Favorite Wedding Details

Vibrant color was a big part of the day’s overall design, which included a summer palette of pinks, oranges, reds, blues, greens, purples, and tropical florals. A custom family crest was also incorporated into the decor. Among the bride’s favorite details were the band at their reception, the florals, the vows they exchanged at their Catholic ceremony, and wearing her mother’s wedding lengha for the Hindu ceremony. The groom’s favorites included his baraat procession for the Hindu ceremony, and the beer wall and bottles of his home brewed beer for the reception.

The Reception

A world map served as an escort display, leading guests to tables designated by special locations the couple had visited, with photos of them on their travels. Guests danced the night away under the tent, and enjoyed treats from a gelato truck, in addition to custom cookie ice cream sandwiches. The newlyweds also sliced into a three-tier cake of two flavors: vanilla cake with passionfruit curd and blackberry buttercream, and chocolate cake with coffee buttercream, coffee caramel and toffee bits. At the afterparty, the couple served Chick-Fil-A nuggets and fries, along with McDonald’s apple pies.

Following the wedding, the couple honeymoon in Austria and Germany.

The Details:

