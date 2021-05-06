This DC Hotel Is Giving Away a Free Wedding to a Frontline Worker

To help pay tribute to frontline workers, Kimpton Hotel Monaco DC is giving away a free wedding to one lucky caregiver. Although the hotel is pegging it to National Nurses Day—which this year is today, May 6—any frontline worker is eligible.

The historic Penn Quarter hotel is offering a custom wedding package, valued at $10,000, that includes a 90-minute open-bar reception for 30 guests, followed by a sit-down, three-course meal. The winner will be able to choose between the hotel’s stunning Paris Room, Athens Room, or outdoor patio (depending on availability) for the event; the package also includes flowers and a deejay. The winning couple will also receive a hotel suite for their wedding night.

How to Enter

Anyone interested in the giveaway can submit an entry through Hotel Monaco’s Instagram page. Applicants can either DM the hotel a one-minute video explaining their love story or post a picture of themselves, the happy couple, and tag @monacodc. The submission deadline is May 20, and the winner will be announced May 27. The winning couple must have the wedding prior to August 31, 2021, and at least one person in the couple must currently be a first responder who has been employed since March 1, 2020.

