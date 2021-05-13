This Micro-Wedding Featured Elegant Decor and a Surprise Magician During Cocktail Hour

For Margaret and Michael’s mini-mony and micro-wedding, the couple says that they relied heavily on the bride’s mother for putting the final finishing touches together. “My mom really handled everything,” says Margaret, adding, that after deciding to wear a modern and clean tea-length dress, versus a traditional gown, she asked her mom to help mimic the more relaxed-wedding-day look throughout the celebration. “I told her I wanted the night to feel similarly, chic and simple. She did an amazing job,” says Margaret.

The couple is still planning to host their bigger celebration at a later date, but did not want to wait any longer to get married. So, they cut their guest list down to just 15 of their close family and friends, properly spaced out seating, and passed out face masks to ensure their attendees felt safe. They exchanged “I dos” at the Congressional Country Club underneath a gorgeous greenery wreath arch and invited everyone to a sit down dinner following the nuptials. Their photographer Megan Weaver says that smaller guest count allowed for the couple to add a few personal touches during their reception. They hand-wrote notes for each guest to open at their seat and everyone was able to get up and give a speech to congratulate the newlyweds.

Along with following proper Covid guidelines, the couple got creative for their cocktail hour and entertainment. They hired a musician to keep things lively, which Margaret says was “was pretty hilarious and kept everyone entertained.” Following their intimate ceremony and dinner celebration, the couple says they did a mini moon in Santa Barbara. Check out the rest of their quaint and elegant day below.

The Details:

Photographer: Manda Weaver Photography | Venue & Caterer: Congressional Country Club | Planning & Design: Marriage and Mimosas | Florist: Kate and Lily Flower Design | Hair Stylist and Makeup Artist: Makeup By Ana B | Bride’s Attire: Emilia Wickstead Bridal | Groom’s Attire: Bonobos | Calligraphy: Stephanie Jeric | Napkins & Chargers: Perfect Settings

