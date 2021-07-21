Mike Tyson’s Former Bethesda Mansion Sells and Sets a Record

The former Bethesda home of Mike Tyson—a 19,000-square-foot mansion that sits on the sixth hole of Congressional Country Club’s golf course—just sold for $4.575 million, according to the listing agent Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s.

It’s the highest-priced home to ever be sold on the golf course, Heider says. It was originally listed at $8.5 million when it hit the market in 2020, but the price dropped to $5.25 million in May.

Heider—who you may recognize from his Selling Sunset-esque mansion TikToks—also says he represented the buyer, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Tyson bought the home in 1995 with his now-former wife Monica Turner, who Heider repped in the sale. The spot has seven bedrooms, eight full baths, and three half-baths, as well as an elevator, a three-story staircase, a sports court, a spa area with a sauna and steam room, a heated pool, and a billiards room.

It’s also the site where Tyson infamously lost his pet white tiger Kenya, before she showed up on a neighbor’s property. Stars, they’re just like us! This is also the same white tiger that “ripped somebody’s arm off,” Tyson said in a GQ interview (where we also find out that Tyson raises pigeons and gives them Fiji bottled water).

The spot might no longer be directly connected to the Tyson name, but at least we forever have the TikToks:

