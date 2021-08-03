Weddings

This Sun-Drenched, Flower-Filled Wedding Is a Nature Lover’s Dream

A wedding at Woodend Sanctuary with mix-and-match floral prints, floral crowns, and more.

Photograph by Anne Rhett Photography

Amy, from Asheville, and Alex, from Takoma Park, met in summer of 2012 at a bar crawl called the “Chicken Run” in Adams Morgan. Alex, who had organized the crawl, was dressed in a chicken costume, which led Amy to later text a mutual friend: “I have a crush on the chicken.” The friend connected the two, and the rest, they say, is history. It was love at first sight for Amy, but Alex was a little more skeptical. “She was way out of [my] league!” They went to a Nationals game for their first date, had their first kiss during the second inning, then shared dinner afterwards at Little Serow. They dated for five years before Alex proposed at Toki Undergound the day after Thanksgiving. “We had wanted to try their ramen for a while, and the ring was burning a holier Alex’s pocket,” they say.

For 18 months, the couple planned their April 2019 Woodend Sanctuary wedding with a “spring flowers” theme using a neutral palette with pops for corals, blues, and lots of greenery. Among the abundant floral elements were a floral arch, big bouquets with the bridal party, centerpieces and floral accents, plus flower crowns for the reception. The bride’s favorite detail was the ceremony space: The pair opted to exchange vows in the Hemlock Grove, “on the grace between the trees, facing the meadow, to incorporate as much nature as possible.” (Both are attorneys, and Amy works for the Environmental Law Institute.) The groom says his favorite part was “ceding the spotlight to all my adorable nieces and nephews as they pranced down the aisle.” His-and-hers signature cocktails included a bourbon and ginger ale, and Aperol Spritz. Eco-friendly elements included boxed water and hay straws. The couple says they honored the groom’s Italian heritage by including five Jordan almonds at each place setting. They also sent guests home with gourmet caramel cookies from Velatis in Silver Spring.

See more details from the couple’s big day below.

 

The Details

Photography: Anne Rhett Photography | Venue: Woodend Sanctuary & Mansion | Florals, Design, and Coordination: Loblolly Floral Design | Invitations: Minted | Catering: Corcoran Caterers | Cake: Jenny Cakes Bakery | Hairstylist: Anna Breeding (bride); Ashley Jefferies (bridal party) | Makeup Artist: Anna Breeding | Bride’s Attire: Badgley Mischka from BHLDN | Groom’s Attire: Enzo Custom (suit); Allen Edmonds (shoes); Bonobos (ties); Macy’s (suspenders); DAZI (tie clip) | Music: Polaris (band)

