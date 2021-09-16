A Fall, Jewel-Toned Wedding in Virginia

Jillian and Justin hit it off at U Street Music Hall, before a snowy first date turned into a four-year courtship. In 2019, they married in a colorful, jewel-tone-filled fall wedding at Great Marsh Estate. See the details of the jewel-toned wedding below.

The Couple

Jillian, an architect from Oakton, Virginia, and Justin, who works in construction and is from Leesburg, met by chance on “a random Wednesday night” in January 2014 at DC’s U Street Music Hall. Jillian first noticed Justin’s height, and caught a glimpse of his tattoos when he offered to buy her a drink. In exchange, she offered him a piece of Bubble Tape Bubble Gum, and her name in his phone remains, “Jillian Bubbletape.” A week later they met up for a first date in a snowstorm, walking to Northside Social for soup and coffee before taking a long walk outside.

The Proposal and a Jewel-Toned Wedding

The pair dated for four years, until Justin proposed at their home on Jillian’s birthday, when he presented her with a bunch of fake engagement rings tied to strings, with a challenge of finding the real one. On November 2, 2019, the couple tied the knot in front of 175 family and friends at Great Marsh Estate in Bealeton, Virginia.

The vibe they went for was “modern, simple elegance, with the focus on making sure everyone enjoyed themselves” and that they enjoyed themselves, too, they say. “They always tell you the day feels like a blur but I think we were really able to sit back and have a good time, thanks to our incredible team!” says Jillian. They chose a color palette of rich jewel tones, with emerald green at the forefront. Her favorite details were the flowers—specifically, the colors included in the florals—and the seating chart. His favorite part was the band.

The Menu and Favors

The farm-to-table menu included a charcuterie table at cocktail hour, and wagyu prime rib and salmon for the main course. For dessert, a cake layered with carrot cake and almond cake with fig compote. The signature cocktail was a “fall paloma,” made of blood orange, grapefruit, lime, and pomegranate juices, with blanco tequila, soda, and salt. The newlyweds didn’t have dedicated favors, but they did set out matchbooks for guests to take, and say they still use the leftovers to this day.

The Details

