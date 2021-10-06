This Waterfront Annapolis Wedding Featured a Moody Red, Purple, and Black Color Palette

Catherine and Matthew married November 14, 2020 at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel in Annapolis, Maryland. Their wedding was originally featured in the August issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Brunch with mutual friends brought together Matt, who was stationed in San Diego with the Navy, and Catherine, a special-education teacher who lived a couple of hours away in Huntington Beach. They texted for six weeks before meeting up again on New Year’s Eve, then dated long distance for three years. During a trip to the Virgin Islands with Catherine’s family for Christmas, Matt proposed.

With a reduced guest list and a reconfigured floor plan, their celebration included a ceremony and cocktail hour on the hotel patio, which was then flipped for after-dinner dancing, with greenery and candlelit globes overhead and a lounge with fire pits. Decor featured soft wood tones and velvet with a palette of cream, dusty rose, sage green, and navy blue, with merlot accents. The couple’s escort display, inspired by their dog, Scout, held golden-retriever-shaped tokens inscribed with guests’ names and table numbers. Among other treats, attendees parted with Utz Old Bay chips (Catherine is from Annapolis) and pastries from Matt’s family’s bakery (he’s from Andover, Massachusetts). The newlyweds honeymooned in Sedona, where they hiked and camped before pampering themselves at a hotel with more red-rock views.