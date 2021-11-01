Where to Get Tasty Thanksgiving Takeout Around DC

Don’t want to cook this year? No problem. Need to round out your spread with a few pies and sides? Chefs have you covered. Here’s a guide to Thanksgiving takeout and delivery options, ranging from fancy spreads to casual barbecue and a bunch in between.

Finer Dining Feasts

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE & 1201 K St., NW

Gravitas chef Matt Baker’s Ivy City and downtown DC cafes are offering a $175 Thanksgiving package (serves four to six) with ready-made classics, or a $475 “baller” Thanksgiving dinner spread (serves six to 10) featuring more dishes and a breakfast item. Both packages allow you to add more menu items a la carte. Pickups are available November 23 to 25, and orders can be placed here.

Bresca

1906 14th St., NW

Chef Ryan Ratino is pulling out all the stops for Thanksgiving takeout from his Michelin-starred restaurant. A $1,500 package (feeds 6 to 8) includes caviar and foie gras tarts, meats like bacon-wrapped suckling pig and dry-aged duck, indulgent sides, and a whole truffle (slicer included for shaving over everything).

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St., NW

The Park Hyatt hotel restaurant is serving a seasonal American to-go feast for six to eight people ($495), which includes a turkey, freshly baked bread rolls, six sides, and both apple and pumpkin pies. Groups can add a charcuterie board for $125. Place orders by November 11.

Jackie

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Chef Jerome Grant is offering a $350 feast fit for four to six people from the American bistro in Navy Yard. The package comes with turkey and gravy, cranberry compote, leek and mushroom stuffing, cornbread, sweet potato pie, and salted caramel apple crumb pie. There are three pickup windows between November 23 and November 24, and you can reserve your spot on Resy.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak, and Stone Crab

750 15th St., NW

Joe’s is offering both dine-in and takeout options this year. For those who want to dine out, the holiday spread is available from 11:30 AM to 9 PM at $64.95 per adult and $34.95 per child, and reservations are required. Bring the menu home for $250, which will be delivered cold with reheating instructions provided. Orders are due by November 19, and pickup is available from 11:30 AM to 3 PM on November 24.

Knightsbridge Restaurant Group

All of restaurateur Ashok Bajaj’s eateries are sharing special Thanksgiving feasts and menus, whether you’re looking for an Indian spin (Rasika, Bombay Club), craving Mediterranean flavors (Sababa, Modena), seeking upscale American fare (Annabelle), or looking to try something new at just-opened French brasserie La Bise near the White House.

Officina

1120 Maine Ave., SW & 1525 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Pick up full Thanksgiving meals to-go from both the Wharf and Georgetown locations of chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s Italian markets. Choose between turkey, brined and roasted ham, or a Roseda beef roast, plus a selection of side dishes such as sweet potato gnudi, focaccia and black truffle stuffing, and potato-parmesan gratin. Orders start at $175, and preorders are open through November 18.

Rose’s Luxury

717 8th St., SE

Feast on a lemon-pepper brined turkey, Brussels sprouts caesar salad, mushroom cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, and more from chef Aaron Silverman’s catering arm, Rose’s at Home. Diners can order a $240 dinner that feeds two to four people, or a $480 meal that serve six to eight. You can also order “just the sides” for for $96. Meals are available for pickup or delivery, which is free within 30 miles of the restaurant. Place orders on Tock.

Xiquet

2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Bring your Thanksgiving feast home from Danny Lledó’s Michelin-starred Spanish restaurant. Choose between a $440 whole heritage turkey, $220 half a turkey, or $40 per pound spit roasted suckling pig, which all comes with sides and dessert. You can add in extras like wine, cocktails, and beer. Order by November 19, and pickups are available on November 24.

Thanksgiving for one, two, or more

CUT at Rosewood

1050 31st St., NW

Both couples and families can get a Thanksgiving spread to-go Wolfgang Puck’s Georgetown steakhouse, which offers takeout packages in two sizes: $135 for two, or $425 for 6 to 8. Dinner à deux features sliced Amish turkey breast and leg roulade, while the group package includes a full bird. Both come with appetizers, sides, and desserts. There’s also a three-course dine-in meal ($155 per adult and $55 per child).

Elle

3221 Mt Pleasant St., NW

Chef Brad DeBoy’s Thanksgiving menu is made with two diners—and deliciousness—in mind. Cue the slow-roasted turkey breast with a crust of herbs, mustard, and Duke’s mayo ($25). Sides (all vegetarian) include pimento mac n’ cheese, stuffing with miso-roasted veggies, garlicky mashed potatoes, and homemade breads and sweets. All are priced individually so you can mix and match.

Lincoln

1110 Vermont Ave., NW

The presidential restaurant is offering both dine-in and to-go menus for Thanksgiving. Takeout packages with maple-brined turkey, sides, and dessert can be customized for as few as one diner and as many as 10, ranging from $50 to $400. Pickup is from 11:30 AM to 8 PM on November 25. In-house diners can reserve seats for an all-you-can-eat carving station and buffet ($60 per adult, $20 per child).

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE, Suite 109

This waterfront Italian spot is offering dine-in and to-go options. A $150 to-go package serves two with a centerpiece of turkey or vegetable lasagna, and is available to pickup at Morini or Nicoletta Italian Kitchen. The restaurant is open from noon to 8 PM for a three-course meal, priced at $65 per adult and $35 per child.

Casual Feasts and Neighborhood Favorites

Due South

301 Water St., SE

Chef Rusty Holman dishes up a crowd-pleasing Southern Thanksgiving package. The meals includes an apple cider brined smoked turkey, cornbread leek stuffing, roasted autumn veggies, pumpkin bread pudding cups, and more. The packages start at $115 that serve two to four people, and $210 to serve five to seven. Pickup is available on November 24 and 25.

Et Voila!

5120 MacArthur Blvd., NW

Build your own to-go feast from this French-Belgian bistro in the Palisades. Turkeys come in three different sizes, starting at $82. Choose any number of appetizers, main courses, and desserts, which come in single or four-person servings. The bistro even selected wine and beer offerings to pair with your meal. Place your order by November 18, and pickup is available from 10 AM to 2 PM on Thanksgiving day.

Federalist Pig

1654 Columbia Rd., NW

Put a smoky twist on Thanksgiving this year with a to-go feast from the Adams Morgan barbecue spot. The $160 package serves four to six people and comes with smoked turkey, mac and cheese, Texas toast stuffing, a pecan pie from Ted’s Bulletin, and more. They even offer a reheat guide.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

1624 Q St., NW & 701 Wharf St., SW & 1026 King St., Alexandria

Diners can get a $160 feast for four from the local New England-inspired restaurants. The package comes with half a citrus-glazed turkey, rolls, wild mushroom and caramelized onion stuffing, sweet potato and parmesan gratin, Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole topped with goldfish crackers, and more. There are also a ton of options to add-on. Pickup is available from all three locations between 3 and 8 PM on November 24.

Lebanese Taverna

2641 Connecticut Ave., NW & 2001 International Dr., Tysons Galleria, McLean & 1101 South Joyce St., Arlington & 4400 Old Dominion Dr., Arlington

Put a home-style Lebanese twist on your Thanksgiving this year with catered platters from the local chain-let. The family-style meals are extremely customizable: choose lamb, turkey, or chicken for your main, add sides with options like za’atar potatoes, autumn vegetables, or spiced pilaf, and dessert choices such as baklava-crusted pumpkin cheesecake or a whole knafeh (a sweet cheese dessert). Pickup is available on November 24.

Lyle

1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW

The new Dupont Circle hotel restaurant from the Lore Group is offering dine-in and to-go dinners. The latter is a build-your-own feast offering traditional staples, plus mac and cheese and three types of pie. The turkey offerings start at $40, and sides are priced individually in the $22 to $34 range.

Neighborhood Provisions

Delivery in DC, MD, and VA

The at-home catering arm of Neighborhood Restaurant Group has all the bases covered for Thanksgiving: free-range raw turkeys and bringing kits from Red Apron, smoked whole turkey breasts, ready-to-heat sides and gravy, and Buzz Bakeshop pies. There’s even curated wine, beer, and cocktail pairings. Too many options? There’s also a set $120 dinner for two. Place orders online here.

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N. Highland St., Arlington

Let this Arlington barbecue restaurant do the smoking this year. Wood-smoked meats range from $75 to $225, including smoked ham, lamb, turkey breast, or brisket. There are a ton of sides to choose from: stuffing variations, lots of vegetables, different potato options, and cornbread. End the meal with one of the three traditional pie offerings or a chocolate cherry bread pudding. Orders must be placed by November 20, and pick-up is available from noon to 8 PM on November 24 and from 8 AM to 1 PM on November 25.

Social Beast

2340 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Select Thanksgiving favorites prepared by chef Naomi Gallego to make a custom holiday feast. A la carte selections include kale broccoli salad, sourdough stuffing, potato leek soup, green bean casserole, and meats like herb roasted turkey or glazed ham. Don’t forget to add one of the tasty pies for dessert. Pickup is available from 2 to 6 PM on November 24.