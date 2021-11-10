Weddings

A Rustic Summer Barn Wedding With Pink Floral Prints and Gold Accents

Also featured in this September wedding: dreamy drapery and twinkle lights.

Written by
| Published on
Photographs by Kim Branagan Photography

Hannah and Daniel married September 12, 2020 at the Middleburg Barn in Middleburg. Their wedding was originally featured in the August issue of Washingtonian.  See the details below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

 

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-16
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-22

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-28-2
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-96

 

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-124
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-118

 

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-142
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-145

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-196
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-198

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-206
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-212

 

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-247
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-215

 

Hannah and Daniel met through Hannah’s cousin, Tanner, who has been Daniel’s BFF since fourth grade. For years, they saw each other at family gatherings but didn’t officially hit it off until Tanner’s high-school graduation party, where the pair discovered that Daniel would be joining Hannah, already a Hokie, at Virginia Tech. Their relationship bloomed, and seven years later Daniel popped the question on the first day of Hannah’s family’s trip to the Dominican Republic.

 

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-269
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-271

 

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-274
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-275

 

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-276
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-332

 

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-345
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-356

 

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-401
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-409

When they celebrated their nuptials, abundant flowers and the perfect late-summer weather were among the bride’s favorite details. The outdoor ceremony featured a pond view, a floral arch, and tufted benches and white chairs for seating. Inside, a long wooden table topped with white-and-gold place settings and floral napkins complemented round tables dressed in coordinating floral linens. Other special elements included cocktail napkins picturing their “fur-baby,” Bella; the dance floor, with a decal of their initials, from Talk of the Town; and the dessert table, which featured a cake with alternating tiers of lemon and red velvet from Fluffy Thoughts, along with bite-size turtle cheesecakes, Key-lime tarts, and doughnut fritters with salted caramel. His-and-hers drinks were Guinness and watermelon-basil margaritas.

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-590
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-600
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-601
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-606

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-612
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-615
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-614
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-616

KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-631
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-677
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-751
KimBranaganPhotography.GarbusWedding-850

The Details

Planning and design: Cheers Darling Events • Florist: Floral & Bloom • Paper: Emily Baird Design • Caterer: Heirloom • Hair: Hair by Remona • Makeup: Makeup by Shirin • Attire: Bliss by Monique Lhuillier (bride), Suitsupply (groom) • Music: Premier DJ Services • Rentals: White Glove Rental, Select Event Group, BBJ Linen • Videographer: Shutter & Sound • Officiant: Ceremony Officiants • Draping: A2Z Entertainment

This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day