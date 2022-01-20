Weddings

This Ultra-Chic Rustic Wedding Featured a Vintage Car Theme, a Neutral Color Palette, and Toffee-Colored Roses

The showstopping fashion, featured on our latest cover, includes an all-time favorite bridal look.

Written by
Published on

Mary and Ian exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in 2020 and then celebrated with loved ones at a larger wedding October 9, 2021, at a private home in Great Falls. Their October 2021 wedding was originally featured on the cover of the latest issue of Washingtonian Weddings, inside the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Greek life at Penn State brought together Mary and Ian, who dated seven years before he popped the question during a beach trip with her family. One year after marrying in a pandemic-limited fete at the groom’s dad’s sleek home car barn, they greeted 268 guests for a West-Coast-meets-rustic-elegance second ceremony and reception at the same venue. A vintage-car motif carried the day, steering friends and family to the “Find Your Ride” escort display of mini spray-painted cars. The florals, in nudes and neutrals with toffee-colored roses, were among Mary and Ian’s favorite details. Guests mixed it up at a botanical tonic bar of craft cocktails and mocktails with dehydrated produce, herbs, spices, bitters, and botanical garnishes. At dessert time, they browsed dozens of bites baked by loved ones for the Pittsburgh cookie table, a nod to Mary’s hometown.

The Details

Photographer: Emily Blumberg • Planning and design: Ida Rose Events & Design • Florist: Darling and Daughters • Invitations: Emily Baird Design • Caterer: Ridgewells • Hair and makeup: MAB Artistry • Bride’s attire: Sarah Seven (gown), Nadine Merabi (jumpsuit) • Groom’s attire: Todd Snyder • Music: Onyx from Washington Talent Agency • Videographer: Paperboys • Rentals: Something Vintage Rentals, DC Rental, Select Event Group, La Tavola Fine Linens

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

