This Ballroom Was Transformed Into An Indoor Garden Party in Green, Black, and Gold

Savannah and Jordan met in high school, when Savannah, her parents, and a few friends went to Marco Island on Spring Break. One night at dinner, Savannah’s friend left her phone number for their waiter, who happened to be Jordan’s best friend. Savannah’s group of friends ended up meeting up with Jordan and his friends at a bonfire that week, but it wasn’t until the next year–back at Spring Break in Marco Island–that Savannah and Jordan really hit it off. They decided to date long-distance as they finished high school, but then went their separate ways for college–she to Virginia Tech and he at University of Florida. They stayed close friends–sometimes meeting up back in Marco during spring breaks and summers. When Jordan graduated, he moved to Arlington to pursue a job on Capitol Hill, and a year later, Savannah moved home to begin her DC career. That, she says, is when their next chapter began.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The Proposal

Three years later, in July 2019, Jordan proposed at the White House–he was working there at the time, and invited Savannah under the guise of a tour. After popping into the press room, Jordan got down on one knee as the couple’s parents watched from the stairs of the Eisenhower Executive Office building.

The Wedding

At their wedding ceremony two years later, on September 25, 2021, a close friend and mentor of Jordan’s officiated a “warm and heart-felt” ceremony outside in the gardens of the Omni Shoreham Hotel. After the ‘I do’s, guests enjoyed cocktails on the patio. Inside at the reception, the ballroom was transformed into an indoor garden party lush greenery and blooms, candles, and a color scheme of black, olive green, and gold. Guests were directed to their seats by an escort wall that included a map of Marco Island that said “Meet us in Marco,” with tables named for all their favorite Florida bars and restaurants. The band, they say, was a “huge hit,” and their dog, Deacon, was sketched on the cocktail napkins as well as the koozies that the couple gifted to guests as party favors. For dinner, guests chose between steak, chicken, and pumpkin ravioli, and for dessert, the newlyweds sliced into a cake layered with vanilla lemon and red velvet. Following the wedding, the honeymooners jetted off to Sedona, Arizona.

The Details

Photography: Audra Wrisley Photography | Venue: Omni Shoreham | Event planning and design: Sarah Kazemburg Events | Florist: Floral & Bloom | Invitations: Flourishing Penguin | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Hairstylist: Olivia Wright | Makeup Artist: The Highlight | Bride’s Attire: Kelly Faetanini from the Bridal Room | Groom’ and Groomsmen’s Attire: The Black Tux | Bridesmaids’ Attire: BHLDN | Music: Onyx from Washington Talent | Videographer: Clayton Film Co. | Draping: Fabrication Events | Rentals: White Glove Rentals | Lighting and photo booth: Dan Goldman Events

Join the conversation!