10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is sponsoring several dog-friendly “Paws & Petals” yappy hours at different venues in the DC-area on Thursday, April 14. Bring your four-legged pals to spots like Metrobar (640 Rhode Island Ave., NE) or La Cosecha marketplace (1280 4th St NE) for drink specials, free treats, and the company of fellow dog enthusiasts.

German springtime festival Frühlingsfest (or “Springfest”) is back at Wunder Garten (1101 First St., NE) from Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 24. The celebratory weekend lineup includes DJS and live musicians, a wreath-making workshop on Saturday from 2 to 4 PM, and plenty of German-inspired eats and beers—including special maibock drafts. Register for free and check out the lineup of activities here.

From Friday, April 15 until Sunday, April 17, Seven Reasons chef Enrique Limardo is joined by Panamanian chef Mario Castrellon to celebrate the third anniversary of the 14th Street pan-Latin restaurant (2208 14th St., NW). Reserve a spot during the celebration for an a la carte menu with specials, or splurge on the chef’s table experience ($220).

New York-based drag performer/singer/comedian Paige Turner is popping over to eclectic comfort food restaurant Crazy Aunt Helen’s (713 Eighth St., SE) on Saturday, April 16 to perform her show Louder, Faster, Funnier. Tickets are $25 for the show, which begins at 7 PM (seating starts at 6); an additional $25 minimum of food and drink is required per person. Tickets and more can be found here.

On Saturday, April 16, as part of the National Cannabis Festival’s 4/20 week, DC Brau (3178-B Bladensburg Rd., NE) is hosting Hemp & Hops from 1 to 4 PM. Following the release of the 2022 NCF Legalize It! Lager, the event will include food, beer (including DC Brau’s exclusive, festival-inspired Smells Like Freedom IPA) and music by DJ Grand Ancestor. There will also be a panel discussion on the “relationship between hemp and hops.” Registration for the event is free and can be found here. Tickets are also live for the National Cannabis Festival itself on Saturday, April 23 at RFK Fairgrounds, and there’s a big culinary component to the outdoor event—including a “munchies tent,” new tasting pavilion with big-name chefs, cannabis-themed cooking demos, and more.

Passover starts at sundown on Friday, April 15, and restaurants across the DC area are celebrating with special menus and takeout options. Here’s where to find brisket, matzo ball soup, and more for your celebration.

Brunch is looking big this Sunday because of Easter, with tons of restaurants and markets offering specially curated menus and to-go/catering options for those celebrating the holiday. Those details, as well as other festive happenings, can be found here.

The Georgetown Ritz-Carlton’s Degrees Bistro (3100 South St., NW) is serving a limited-time ‘Tasting History’ dessert menu to promote Showtime’s new series “The First Lady,” which is set to premier on Sunday, April 17. The menu, which includes dishes like Michelle Obama’s red velvet cake and Jackie Onassis’ strawberry romanoff, will be available throughout the show’s first season.

Back after a pandemic hiatus, Dyngus Day is coming to Biergarten Haus (1355 H St., NE) on Monday, April 18. From 6 PM until closing, adults over 21 can enjoy food, beer, and music by Baltimore-based group TKO Band (there will also be tons of event swag available for purchase). Admission is free, and a percentage of all event proceeds will go toward World Central Kitchen.

Breast cancer fundraiser NewsBash is back for its 12th year on Tuesday, April 19. The annual event, which raises money to benefit local charities and organizations, will be taking place at music venue Pearl Street Warehouse at The Wharf (33 Pearl St., SW) from 7 to 9 PM. In addition to bumping elbows with some of the most well known newswomen in the District, guests can also expect to enjoy special food, drinks, entertainment. Tickets for the event start at $95 ($50 for breast cancer survivors), or purchase a $300 Mammogram Maven ticket, the funds for which will go toward providing a mammogram for a woman in need (as well as additional VIP merch).