Grand Tree-Inspired Centerpieces Brought the Outdoors In At This Beachfront Wedding

Brittany and Tavon married July 30, 2021 at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club on the Eastern Shore. Their wedding was originally featured in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Brittany and Tavon met as teenagers visiting Hersheypark—his friends asked hers if they wanted to ride the Fahrenheit roller coaster together, and after the groups paired off, Tavon and Brittany strapped in together. They exchanged numbers and chatted long distance for a year—she was in Maryland and he was in Pennsylvania—before their parents agreed to let them visit, chaperoned by Brittany’s mom and dad, for a first date. Nearly a decade later, Tavon proposed at their home on New Year’s Eve.

After one postponement, they wed with a beach-meets-garden theme designed in champagne, blush, white, and gold hues, with patterned linens. The venue, which they say combined their love for the outdoors with a more formal ballroom feel, was at the top of their priorities, and a 360 photo booth was a fun last-minute splurge for the black-tie-optional celebration. One of Tavon’s favorite design touches: the larger-than-life, tree-inspired centerpiece. Bringing their relationship full circle, the newlyweds treated guests to—what else?—Hershey’s candies customized with the couple’s names, wedding date, and wedding hashtag.

The Details

Photographer: Terri Baskin • Planning and design: B Astonished Events • Florist: Designs by Oochay • Cake: Blue Crab Cupcakes • Hair: Brecutz • Makeup: GlamQui (bride), Bree McKoy (bridesmaids) • Attire: Betsy Robinson’s Bridal (bride), Men’s Wearhouse (groom), David’s Bridal (bridesmaids) • Music: DJ Supream • Rentals: Select Event Group • Videography: B Williams Productions • Calligraphy: Grove Lettering Co. • Lighting/dance-floor wrap: 27 Studios

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

