This “Boho-Glam” Wedding Was Designed In White, Gold, and Pampas Grass

Jada and Malik dated for over half a decade before wedding in a "boho-chic glam"-themed celebration. Read below to see how they went from neighborhood strangers to happily ever after.

The Meeting

Jada, a behavior analyst, and Malik, a videographer/producer, may have grown up practically right around the corner from each other, but it wasn’t until they were both in college that they finally met. At first, they were nothing more than Twitter followers, but then they began bumping into each other at the parties of mutual friends (their schools were close enough to facilitate some social overlap).

Jada thought Malik was cute right away (though this being a year younger concerned her). Malik, though, was already planning for the future. He says his first thoughts were, “If I can get her, I will settle down lol.”

After being friendly for about four years, they went on their first date in 2013. Jada had just gone through a bad breakup, but the couple, along with Jada’s best friend and her then boyfriend (now husband), were still able to enjoy themselves as they barhopped around Adams Morgan.

The Engagement

After six years of dating, Malik surprised Jada by popping the question during a Galentine’s Day celebration she was having with a group of friends on February 10, 2019. Dressed up in their crimson best, the group went to dinner and a movie before heading back to one of their houses for some games.

During Jada’s turn to be blindfolded for a condiment tasting game, Malik came and got down on one knee. When Jada took the covering off, he asked her to marry him. Some of their friends, who work professionally as photographers and videographers, were on hand with equipment to capture the special moment.

The Wedding

Jada and Malik were engaged for a year and a half. Like most pandemic-couples, though, the pair had to make some accommodations when it came to finally tying the knot. Their initial wedding date was set for August 8, 2020, but in order to have the day of their dreams, they pushed it back a year.

The couple married first in an intimate ceremony at Tudor Place in Georgetown on their original date. But then on August 8, 2021, at The Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park, Jada and Malik wed again in front of 99 of their closest friends and family as part of the celebration they had always hoped for.

“We fell in love with the newness of the venue at the Hotel at UMD and could really see the space being transformed into our vision,” Jada says.

They chose a boho chic glam theme for the day, with a white and gold color palette. White and blush roses adorned the space along with pampas gras and greenery incorporated throughout. The Floral Guru also put together a special bridal backdrop that was placed in the bridal suit.

“Décor was definitely at the top of our wedding list,” Jada says. “We wanted to make sure that we had all of the details!”

For the meal, guests were offered a choice of honey-glazed salmon or chicken served with Caesar salad, garlic whipped potatoes, and sautéed spinach. The cake was half vanilla and half red velvet, and a custom desert station was prepared for the couple by Mon Delice.

As a personal touch, special “his” and “hers” cocktails were added as options at the bar. Malik’s was a drink called the “Edwards Agenda,” and was made with Hennessy. Jada’s was a twist on the mango margarita called, “Mango Matrimony.” There was also a champagne lady serving guests from her champagne skirt during cocktail hour.

The day was perfect says the couple who, after a honeymoon at the Nobu resort in Los Cabos, now live in Laurel. Their only regret? “We would have loved to extend it at least 2 more hours; it went by so fast!” Jada says.

The Details

