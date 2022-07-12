An Intimate Elopement on the Spanish Steps in Kalorama

After getting engaged in Portland, Maine in 2019, Jade and Micheal decided to have a long engagement, choosing May 2021 as their wedding date. “We had plans to move from Boston to Washington, DC so Mike could attend law school,” says Jade. However, like many couples, they did not expect a global pandemic to arise and quickly realized that their original date was not feasible. Therefore, they opted to postpone their “big wedding” to 2022 and instead, eloped in DC on the day before their original date. See the details of the big day below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The Location

As for their ceremony location, the Spanish steps in Kalorama served as the perfect setting for their intimate “I dos.” The couple also found a few ways to personalize their elopement by writing their own vows and working with their officiant to truly customize the private ceremony.

The Vibe

They did have some visitors: in the midst of the cicada season, one landed on Michael during the vows. “Many couples speak of their wedding day as a blur so we were lucky to have the opportunity to elope in a more intimate setting and have very vivid memories of the day,” says Jade.

Following the ceremony, the couple had a celebratory meal together at Rose’s Luxury’s rooftop garden. “Our favorite from the prix fixe menu was the ice cream and caviar,” says Jade. “It sounds like an odd pair but it was delicious!” See more of their intimate wedding day below.

Details

Photographer: Becca Moot | Venue: Spanish Steps in Kalorama | Florist: Wander + Whimsy Floral | Catering: Rose’s Luxury | Bride’s Attire: Reformation | Groom’s Attire: Bonobos