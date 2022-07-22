Weddings

This Outdoor Wedding Featured DIY Florals and a Picnic-Style Cocktail Hour

Nhi and Khanh married at Frederick, Maryland's Glen Ellen Farm.

Written by | Published on
Photographs by Jontell Vanessa Photography

Nhi and Khanh’s Frederick, Maryland nuptials are filled with steal-worthy wedding ideas, from the DIY florals and invitations, to the pastel (sky blue, cream, and dusty coral) color palette. Especially if you’re planning to marry al fresco! The couple wed May 2021 at the scenic Glen Ellen Farm venue—in a design inspired by seasonal, vibrant flowers—in the company of 170 guests.

One unique aspect of the day was the cocktail hour cabana and picnic setup, which, says the photography team, was a huge hit with the guests, and helped give the day a more relaxed feel.

Along with their dreamy outdoor setting, the couple opted for an Asian-fusion-centric spread. Guests enjoyed a giant seafood paella, as well as sesame salmon, and beef tenderloin—all served buffet style. As for dessert, the couple decided to skip the traditional cake and had a dessert table, featuring color coordinated macarons, instead. “Rouge catering delivered a spectacular menu,” says Nhi. 

See more of their swoon-worthy Glen Ellen farm wedding below. 

huynhwedding-3
huynhwedding-10
huynhwedding-11
huynhwedding-16

huynhwedding-57
huynhwedding-58

huynhwedding-75
huynhwedding-76

huynhwedding-79
huynhwedding-84
huynhwedding-86
huynhwedding-98
huynhwedding-99
huynhwedding-101
huynhwedding-102

huynhwedding-151
huynhwedding-155

huynhwedding-163
huynhwedding-183

 

huynhwedding-205
huynhwedding-218
huynhwedding-223
huynhwedding-226

huynhwedding-237
huynhwedding-242
huynhwedding-246
huynhwedding-261

huynhwedding-270
huynhwedding-275

huynhwedding-301
huynhwedding-288

huynhwedding-360
huynhwedding-437

huynhwedding-445
huynhwedding-475

 

 

 

huynhwedding-447
huynhwedding-460

huynhwedding-465
huynhwedding-467

huynhwedding-551
huynhwedding-552

 

Details:

Photographer: Jontell Vanessa Photography | Venue: Glen Ellen Farm | Event Coordinator/Planner/Designer: Colorfully Yours Events  | Catering: Rouge Fine Dining | Hair Stylist: DC Bridal Hair | Makeup Artist: Thanh Nguyen  | Music/Entertainment: Bryan George Music | Videographer: G1 Studio

