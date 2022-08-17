Your 2022 End-of-Summer DC-Area Bucket List

The days of 90-degree heat may be slowly dwindling, but don’t bring out the “Hello Fall” throw pillows, pumpkin-spice-flavored beverages, or Halloween candy just yet. Here’s how to make the most out of these last few weeks of summer.

Watch an outdoor movie.

This end-of-summer weather is perfect for catching an outdoor or drive-in movie around the DC area. Invite some friends (or maybe even a date), grab a blanket, and pack some of your favorite snacks to make the most out of this summer night activity.

Sip on a frozen cocktail.

The Starbucks PSL is not available just yet, so sip one of our favorite frozen cocktails instead. You can enjoy a classic frosé or piña colada, or spice it up with a frozen rum and Coke or popsicle-infused sparkling wine.

Take a day trip.

If you’re looking for a relaxing escape from the city, you can head to the Eastern Shore or Annapolis for the day to feast on crab, enjoy water activities, and more. You can also check out our list of other day trips that are an easy drive from DC including wineries, farms, and nature refuges.

And if you don’t have a car, we have you covered. Here’s a list of beaches you can get to without driving.

Head to a food festival.

Food fest season is not over yet. Enjoy delicious summer food and drinks at the Halal Food Festival, Chesapeake Crab, Wine & Beer Festival, a tequila and mezcal festival, and more.

Pick peaches (or sunflowers).

It’s prime time for peach picking. You can head to one of these peach orchards to harvest the fuzzy fruit for cobblers, jam, and pies. If you want to take the perfect Instagram picture for the end of summer, hop in the car and drive to a sunflower field in Maryland or Virginia for a great photo opp.

Hit up a happy hour.

Few things are better than a post-work happy hour, and there are plenty of hot happy hours around DC this summer. You can choose from day drinking and snacks, wine specials, or dog-friendly options.

Enjoy a waterfall hike.

Whether you want an easy forest stroll or an intense six-mile hike, we have you covered. Before the weather gets to cool, head on one of these waterfall hikes where you can break a sweat and immediately cool off with a dip in the water.

Dive into a pool.

We are not all fortunate enough to have rooftop pools in our buildings or in our backyards, but, luckily, DC is known for having great outdoor public pool access. We have collected a list of public pools, splash pads, and water parks for you to take a splash in before the summer ends.

Cool down with ice cream.

It might never be too cold to eat ice cream, but nothing beats the sweet treat on a hot summer day. Here’s the scoop on our favorite local ice cream flavors for you to check out.

Chill on a rooftop.

Enjoy a refreshing drink with a city view on one of these rooftop bars. Invite a few friends for a fun evening of food, drinks, and music at one of the many new and newly reopened rooftops in the DC area.