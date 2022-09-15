After a Private Ceremony Officiated by the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, This Couple Celebrated With a Glam Reception at the Mansion on O Street

On August 30, 2020, Barb and Danny married in a private ceremony at the residence of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Nearly a year later, on July 17, 2021, the pair celebrated their nuptials with a reception at The Mansion on O Street. Their wedding was originally featured in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Six years after getting to know each other while working on congressional races for Democratic candidates, Barb and Danny celebrated their marriage in two parts: First came a Jewish ceremony officiated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on her home terrace. (Ginsburg, whose primary-care physician was the groom’s mother, offered to officiate when the couple’s original plans were canceled.) To represent their equal commitment, says Barb, both she and Danny stepped on the glass to conclude their vows. The next summer, the pair emailed a vaccine-required invitation to loved ones: “After a year in yoga pants and sweats . . . time to break out the sequins, feathers, and neon.” At the eclectic Mansion on O Street in Dupont, the bride wore a purple sequined dress and pink feather heels plus a Brigitte Bardot–inspired updo; the groom donned a graphic white-black-and-red jacket. Food options ranged from a sushi bar to hot dogs and grilled cheese (a “kids of all ages” array, they say). One room was dedicated entirely to desserts. Given the venue’s over-the-top vibe, the couple skipped elaborate decorations and florals, instead splurging on a pre-party welcome featuring Rappahannock Oyster Bar.

The Details

