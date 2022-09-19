This Hot Pink Wedding Decor is the Stuff of Barbiecore Dreams

Jess and Jay married at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia on June 5 in the company of 110 guests. The space? Completely customized with with a bright pink and purple color palette with details that we can’t help but imagine fitting in well this summer’s Barbiecore trends. Read on for all the fun, hot pink details.

The Bold

To incorporate the bold hues throughout their wedding design, lush rose-colored and fuschia blooms spruced up the outdoor ceremony and were incorporated into a wow-worthy hanging installation above the head table during their reception. Colorful roses and peonies weren’t just seen in the floral arrangements either—this playful floral theme was also used in the couple’s wedding-day signage, such as ceremony programs, invitations, menu cards, and more.

The Sentimental

To really add some personalization, Jess and Jay also had a subtle nod to their dog, Frankie—thanks to their hot-pink champagne bottle escort wall, complete with a neon sign of the newlyweds’ last name. The La Marca champagne bottles, featuring an illustration of Frankie, doubled as favors.

More Wedding-Day Details

As for the couple’s wedding-day menu, a cocktail hour consisted of signature drinks: Hers, a margarita topped with peony stirrers, and His an Old Fashion topped with Netflix’s “Tiger King”-themed stirrers. After cocktail hour, dinner began with a citrus salad and was followed by the main course of filet mignon and crab cakes. To end the night, a two-tiered fondant frosted chocolate cake adorned with pink and purple florals (naturally) was served.

The Vendor Team

Photographer: Jen Fariello | Venue & Catering: Army Navy Country Club | Event Planning & Design: A Fine Fête | Florist: Elegance and Simplicity | Invitations/Paper: Dandelion Patch | Cake: Jisoo Cake Design | Hair Stylist: Jacqui Davis | Makeup Artist: DC ELITE IMAGE | Bride’s Attire: Wedding Bell | Groom and Groomsmen Attire: Men’s Wearhouse (Tux) | Bridesmaids’ Attire: David’s Bridal | Music/Entertainment: District Strings, Bristol Sound DJs | Rentals: DC Rental

