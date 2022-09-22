23 No- and Low-Heel Wedding Shoes We’re Loving Right Now

Whether you’re looking for a no- or low-heel wedding shoe to wear down the aisle or one that’ll make it easier to dance the night away, here are 23 styles worth checking out.

1. Mari Block Heel Dress Sandals by Betsey Johnson, $109 at Macy’s.

2. Crawford Pumps by Kate Spade New York, $228 at Bloomingdale’s.

3. “Uma” Kitten Heel Embellished Slide Sandals by Cult Gaia, $478 at Bloomingdale’s

4. Pearl Buckle Slide by Stuart Weitzman, $250 at Stuart Weitzman.

5. Cliff Bow D’orsay Kitten Heel Pumps by Something Bleu, $375 at Neiman Marcus.

7. Veloche Flats by Steve Madden, $70 at DSW.

8. Halie Embellished Low-Heel Slide Sandals by Dolce Vita, $125 at Bloomingdale’s.

9. Goldie Jelly Sandal by Stuart Weitzman, $150 at Stuart Weitzman.com.

10. Sofia Satin Feather Dorsay Pumps by Something Bleu, $428 at Neiman Marcus.

11. Neve Heels by Seychelles, $139 at BHLDN.

12. Molly Flat by Betsey Johnson, $109 at DSW.

13. Marseille Slingback Pumps by Kate Spade New York, $198 at Bloomingdale’s.

14. Crystal-Embellished “Carrie” Kitten Heel Pumps by Badgley Mischka, $235 at Nordstrom.

15. Addison Sandal by Draper James, $65 at DSW.

16. “I Do” Embroidered Flat Sandals by Jack Rogers, $141 at Bloomingdale’s.

17. Flora Ivory Satin Pearl Embroidered Pointed-Toe Flats, $39 at Lulu’s.

18. Talulah Sandal by Sophia Webster, $350 at Bloomingdale’s.

19. Buckle Up Slide Flats by Kate Spade New York, $268 at Bloomingdale’s.

20. Babette Pointed Embellished Flats by Badgley Mischka, $198 at Bloomingdale’s.

21. Prunela Wedge Pumps by Mixed No. 6, $50 at DSW.

22. Rayelle Kitten Heel by Sam Edelman, $130 at Sam Edelman.

23. Azalea Apple Skin Mules by Prota Fiori, $385 at Neiman Marcus.

