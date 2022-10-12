Where to Eat and Drink Around DC’s Capital One Arena



Our Washingtonian Recommends lists bring you the best places to eat, drink, and be entertained—all selected by Washingtonian editors. More Washingtonian Recommends



Capital One Arena is in the Chinatown/Penn Quarter neighborhood, home to many great restaurants. But not all are suited for the lively Wizards, Caps, and concert crowds. These are a few of our favorite pre- and post-game options both in and around the Capital One Arena (formerly known as the Verizon Center).

EAT

Daikaya and Bantam King

705 Sixth St., NW; 501 G St., NW

These sister ramen shops can get busy, but it’s worth angling for a stool at either to slurp delicious noodle soups or graze on Japanese-inspired small plates at Daikaya izakaya above. Daikaya offers a small menu with Sapporo-style ramen, while upstairs, the dimly-lit izakaya is the place for cocktails, Japanese whiskeys, and shares. Bantam specializes in chicken two ways: fried and in rich soups.

Fuku

Capital One Arena, Concourse Level 100, Section 117

Momofuku creator David Chang brought the concession version of his fast food concept to the arena. Want to sample the spicy fried-chicken sandwiches and jalapeño fries? Get in line.

Hill Country

410 Seventh St., NW

Barbecue, brews, and margaritas are the order at this Texas-themed ‘cue spot, which boasts a large bar area and space for live music. Look for daily specials like pitchers of Shiner draft beer.

Jaleo

480 Seventh St., NW

José Andrés’s Spanish restaurant is still going strong after 25 years. The menu continues to evolve, but the classics are still delicious–don’t miss the creamy chicken croquetas, pan con tomate, and every gin-and-tonic creation you can imagine.

Lucky Buns

Capital One Arena, Concourse Level 100, Section 120

The original Adams Morgan burger joint slings some of the city’s best patties and fried-chicken sandwiches. At their arena stall, find creations like its Bogan Bun—a burger with bacon-XO jam, pickled red onions, special sauce, and gouda.

Matchbox

713 H St., NW

Tavern standbys get an upscale gloss at this three-level restaurant. The cocktails are easy-drinking, the tasty bistro burger is gilded with creamy comeback sauce, and the pizzas emerge from a brick oven. Big booths (and ample crayons) make it a favorite for families with kids.

Pi Pizzeria

910 F St., NW

The St. Louis-based Pi chain specializes in deep-dish, a woefully underrepresented style in these parts. The crust is more crunchy than bready, thanks to a cornmeal-dusted base, and the whole thing is saved from being just another cheesy carb bomb by a thick layer of extra-tangy, extra-chunky tomato sauce.

The Smith

901 F St., NW

This penny-tiled dining room, a New York export, has a something-for-everyone menu that’s especially strong with bar snacks. A mess of freshly fried potato chips are doused in warm blue cheese, while butternut squash rings and calamari are expertly fried. To drink: frozen French 75s, of course.

Wiseguy Pizza

300 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Miss NYC pizza? This slice shop is about as close as you’ll get in these parts. There are plenty of clever riffs—a chicken tikka masala pizza, a penne a la vodka pizza—but we’re partial to the simple grandma pie, a thick, puffy square arrayed with mozzarella and fresh basil.

DRINK

City Tap House

901 Ninth St., NW

Beer fans can get their fill at this craft brewhouse, which also serves a late-night menu until 1 on Fridays and Saturdays with stomach-padding options like pizzas and wings.

Clyde’s Gallery Place

707 Seventh St., NW

The happy hour deals at Clyde’s are some of the best around–and include early evening (3 to 6 PM) and late-night discounts (10 PM to close). On tap: discounted oyster platters, $3 canned beers, $4 seltzers, and deals on wine, cocktails, and more.

Crimson

627 H St., NW

The Southern-inspired, three-story dining and drinking venue at the Motto by Hilton offers a lil’ something for every taste (and almost every hour). The first-floor diner serves biscuits and boozy shakes from morning to around midnight. A subterranean whiskey and moonshine bar opens for evening entertainment. And the rooftop Crimson View is great for catching the sunset over cocktails and snacks.

Flight

777 Sixth St., NW

This 60-seat wine bar features tons of themed flights and by-the-glass selections, along with a lineup of share plates including arancini, burrata, and fried chicken.

Free State

501 G St., NW

This low-key bar, a tribute to the Mid-Atlantic, sits just under Bantam King. Pre-game the Delaware beach way, with orange crushes and Fisher’s popcorn, and dive into a long list of local spirits.

Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

639 Indiana Ave., NW

This sports bar from a native Washingtonian is a great place to watch local teams, even if your plans include going to see them live. Two full bars, sidewalk seating, and a bounty of TVs make it good for groups.

Present Company Public House

438 Massachussetts Ave., NW

If you’re up for a walk—and want to escape some crowds—this pub located in a historic firehouse is a good bet. Happy hour runs daily (and all-day for a “Sunday funday”) and there are casual drinks and pub grub at all hours.

Rocket Bar

714 Seventh St., NW

If watching a game makes you want to play games, this subterranean watering hole is a good spot. Players can pick between pool, shuffleboard, darts, and more.

Join the conversation!