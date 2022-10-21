The GoodWood Founders Are Selling Their Amazing Blagden Alley Carriage House

If you’ve ever dreamed of living inside GoodWood, the antique and vintage furniture and home design store on U Street, it’s your lucky day.

The founders, Dan and Anna Kahoe, are selling their 1887 Blagden Alley carriage house—and, yes, you can buy the furniture in it, too (for an additional cost).

The home, located at 1225 10th St. NW #4, hit the market today for $1.325 million. The one-bedroom, one-and-a-half- bath carriage house has two stories, and is located across from Blagden Alley’s iconic LOVE mural.

The Kahoes bought the space in 2010, and completely revamped it into what it is today: The main level is built for entertaining, with space for a 14-person dining table and a kitchen with a Wolf range and marble countertops. The loft-like upper level contains both a seating and sleeping area, with blue-and-white chevron floors. Exposed brick and open rafters run throughout the space, and it also comes with a back porch and patio.

The home, which is listed by Heather Davenport and Matt McHugh of Compass, has been featured by publications like Garden & Gun and Refinery29.

If you need us today, we’ll be staring at these photos below, daydreaming about moving in. And we already mentioned you can buy all the furniture, right?

An earlier version of this story referred to the Kahoes as GoodWood’s “owners.” However, they sold the store last year. This story has been updated.

