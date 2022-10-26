Cabinets and Kitchen Designers
Abernethy Sticks
Makes custom moldings, cabinets, and architectural millwork.
Kensington | 301-942-2667
Absolute Kitchens
Designs both traditional and modern kitchens.
Leesburg | 703-771-3300
Aidan Design
Nadia Subaran and her team create stylish, on-trend kitchens while prioritizing functionality.
Silver Spring | 301-320-8735
Alexandria Kitchen & Bath Studio
Designers and craftspeople under one roof. Also supplies appliances, cabinetry, countertops, and fixtures.
Alexandria | 703-549-1415
Anthony Wilder Design/Build
A full-service architecture, building, and interior-design firm.
Cabin John | 301-907-0100
Boffi
A source for minimalist-modern European cabinetry and appliances.
Georgetown | 202-337-7700
Bowa
A design/build firm specializing in kitchens, additions, and whole-house and condo renovations.
McLean | 703-734-9050
Bulthaup
The German company designs and manufactures sleek luxury kitchens.
Georgetown | 202-338-2220
Cameo Kitchens
Employs its own installers and carries Honey Brook custom cabinets in a range of woods and finishes.
Falls Church | 703-532-4545
Case Architects & Remodelers
A large design/build firm specializing in kitchen, bath, and whole-house remodeling.
DC, 202-919-6409 | Bethesda, 301-859-3310 | Falls Church, 703-910-2817 | Alexandria, 703-537-5937
Chesapeake Kitchen Design
Full-service design and remodeling, plus cabinets by Elmwood Kitchens, Hagerstown Kitchens, Marketplace, and Bertch.
Bethesda | 301-652-7880
Davida’s Kitchen & Tiles
Davida Rodriguez has been designing kitchens for 30-plus years. Her firm carries six custom cabinetry lines plus tile and countertops.
Gaithersburg | 240-361-9331
Design Solutions
Contemporary and traditional kitchens, with cabinetry by Signature, Woodland, and Waypoint Living Spaces.
Annapolis | 410-757-6100
FBT Tile & Remodeling
Kitchen and bathroom remodeling using FBT’s own staff of full-time craftspeople.
Dumfries | 703-580-6618
Four Brothers Design & Build
Specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodels and whole-house renovations.
Northwest DC | 202-423-8703
Globe Bath & Kitchen Remodeling
A full-service remodeler that carries cabinetry by Wolf and International Kitchen Supply.
Falls Church | 800-514-0853
GTM Architects
An award-winning firm that remodels existing houses and designs new custom homes.
Bethesda | 240-333-2000
Ikea
For fixtures, appliances, cabinets, and countertops on a budget. Offers planning and installing services, too.
Woodbridge and College Park | 888-888-4532
Jack Rosen Custom Kitchens
Designs large- and small-scale projects and provides custom cabinetry.
Rockville | 301-363-4064
Jennifer Gilmer Kitchen & Bath
Gilmer and her team are known for custom, high-style remodels.
Chevy Chase, 301-657-2500 | Ashburn, 703-348-8406
KBR Kitchen & Bath
Can handle entire projects in-house, including supplying cabinets, hardware, countertops, tile, and flooring.
Bethesda, 301-718-2800 | Fairfax, 703-591-6757
Kitchen & Bath Factory
Deals with projects of various sizes and budgets, using custom cabinetry by K&H Cabinets.
Arlington | 703-522-7337
Kitchen and Bath Studios
Designs kitchens in all styles and sells several cabinet lines, including eco-friendly options.
Chevy Chase | 301-657-1636
Konst SieMatic
Designs and installs modern European kitchens; the area’s exclusive source for German-made SieMatic cabinetry.
Bethesda | 301-657-3800
Landis Architects/Builders
A design/build firm specializing in kitchen, bath, and whole-house renovations.
Northwest DC | 202-726-3777
Lobkovich Kitchen Designs
Cofounded by architect J. Paul Lobkovich, the firm designs high-end kitchens in the Washington area and around the country.
Tysons | 704-847-0601
The Master’s Woodshop
Does custom cabinetry and millwork; also a dealer of Wood-Mode cabinets.
Hagerstown | 301-797-1100
Mersoa Woodwork and Design
Custom millwork and cabinetry for modern homes.
North Bethesda | 240-994-9192
Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes
Handles every phase of kitchen remodeling, from design to construction.
Fairfax | 703-991-2942
NVS Kitchen & Bath
Takes projects in Northern Virginia only and has one of the largest showrooms in the area.
Manassas | 703-378-2600
Pinehurst Design Build
This home-design and construction firm led by Tom Gilday handles whole-house renovations, additions, and kitchen/bath remodels.
North Bethesda | 301-383-1601
Poggenpohl Georgetown
The German firm handles design and installation, with a wide selection of modern cabinets.
Georgetown | 202-342-9111
Reico Kitchen & Bath
One of the country’s largest kitchen-and-bath distributors, it deals in cabinets, countertops, appliances, and fixtures from a number of makers.
Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations.
Select Kitchen & Bath
Offers complete design and remodeling in Northern Virginia and DC.
Alexandria | 703-866-4224
Southern Kitchens
Designs kitchens with custom cabinets from brands like Elmwood and Mouser.
Alexandria | 703-548-4459
Stuart Kitchens
Full kitchen design and installation, with cabinet lines in a variety of styles.
Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations.
Wentworth
Handles the architecture, interior design, and construction of remodeling projects.
Chevy Chase | 240-482-8837
Winn Design & Build
A full-service firm specializing in whole-house renovations, as well as kitchen and bathroom remodeling.
McLean | 703-876-9696
Large Appliances
ABW Appliances
Sells lines such as Miele, Gaggenau, and Viking.
Arlington, 703-879-7966 | Ashburn, 703-726-8805 | Silver Spring, 301-787-4708 | North Bethesda, 301-770-8579
AJ Madison
This new showroom from the Brooklyn-based retailer features brands such as Bluestar, Bosch, Thermador, and Viking.
Tysons | 202-892-5000
Appliance Connection
A 20,000-square-foot showroom sells appliances by GE, Bosch, Wolf, Sub-Zero, and more.
Woodbridge | 703-492-7283
Appliance Distributors Unlimited
Sells popular brands including KitchenAid, Whirlpool, and GE.
Takoma Park, 301-608-2600 | Gaithersburg, 240-650-6000 | Annapolis, 410-267-7110 | Chantilly, 703-263-2300
Appliance Land
The discount store sells GE, Electrolux, Maytag, and Viking, among others.
Beltsville, 301-595-7360 | Rockville, 301-762-5544 | Annapolis, 410-897-1000
Bray & Scarff
Sells appliances, cabinetry, and countertops; also offers remodeling services.
Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations, including a Laurel outlet center.
Dad’s Discount Appliance Distributors
Carries dozens of brands, including Wolf, Miele, and Viking.
Beltsville | 301-937-0222
Ferguson
This chain can help with appliances, plumbing, and lighting. Brands include American Standard, Kohler, and Moen.
Multiple area locations.
M&M Appliance
Carries dozens of brands, including Bosch, GE, and JennAir.
Northwest DC, 202-882-7100 | Alexandria, 703-299-0092 | Bel Air, 410-638-6388
Miele
This “experience center” offers contemporary appliances and demonstrations upon request to learn how to use them.
Vienna | 571-789-0080
Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Showroom
You can try appliances by all three brands and attend demonstrations. Appointment preferred; walk-ins welcome.
Columbia | 443-276-2490
Counters, Floors, Tile, and Other Features
Ann Sacks
Designer tile that includes graphic patterns, dramatic mosaics, and other statement-making options.
Northwest DC | 202-299-0014
Architessa
An array of ceramic, glass, porcelain, cement, and natural-stone tiles from dozens of vendors.
Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations.
Atlas Stone Fabricators
Designs, fabricates, and installs both natural-stone and quartz countertops.
Odenton | 410-672-4111
Best Tile
One of the largest selections of tile on the East Coast.
Rockville, 301-984-3399 | Columbia, 410-381-1169 | Falls Church, 703-550-2352
Classic Floor Designs
Hardwood, stone, cork, and other choices.
Downtown DC | 202-872-9860
Classic Granite & Marble
Imports, fabricates, and installs both engineered and natural countertops.
Jessup | 301-776-8220 (to schedule appointment).
Cochran’s Lumber
Makes reclaimed- and new-wood floors and does custom work.
Berryville | 540-955-4142
Color Flooring
Hundreds of hardwood, vinyl, cork, and ceramic options.
Alexandria | 703-960-0220
Daltile
Marble, concrete, ceramic, mosaics, and other options; a trade professional is required to buy products.
Alexandria, 703-971-8485 | Gaithersburg, 301-948-2496
Design Tile
Interior designers guide customers through a wide selection of porcelain, metal, stone, and glass.
Vienna | 703-734-8211
East West Marble Company
A large distributor of natural stone, including granite, soapstone, and marble.
Chantilly | 703-376-8585
Fairfax Marble
Stocks thousands of stone slabs in more than 400 colors.
Fairfax, 703-204-2222 | Sterling, 703-910-3550
Fernando’s Marble Shop
Fabricates and installs countertops made from granite, limestone, marble, slate, soapstone, and quartz.
Rockville | 301-670-2794
5th Avenue Floors
Sells, refinishes, restores, and installs hardwood floors.
Frederick | 240-367-7440
The Floor Gallery
Luxury vinyl tile, linoleum, cork, wood, and other options.
Rockville | 301-770-3366
Gramaco
Stocks granite, marble, porcelain, and quartz countertops.
Savage | 240-456-0030
In Home Stone
Restores existing stone, plus sells marble, granite, quartz, and tile.
Two Annapolis locations | 410-626-2025 (specializes in marble and granite) | 410-626-2725 (specializes in tile).
Marble Systems
Natural stone for counters, floors, and backsplashes, plus tile in terrazzo, porcelain, cement, and more.
Bethesda, 301-913-9113 (tile only) | Fairfax, 703-204-1818 | Chantilly, 703-337-1500 (outlet center).
Marblex
Fabricates and installs natural-stone and quartz slabs; also stocks a big tile selection.
Fairfax | 703-698-5595
Marmara Corporation
Fabricates and installs granite, marble, limestone, onyx, and travertine.
Northeast DC | 202-635-4292
Marva
Marble, limestone, onyx, granite, travertine, soapstone, and engineered surfaces.
Beltsville | 301-918-5122
Mosaic
Design consultants can help you navigate a wide selection of stone, metal, ceramic, and porcelain tile, in addition to plumbing and lighting.
North Bethesda, 301-881-2520 | Fairfax, 703-280-4300 | Alexandria, 703-310-6852 | Chantilly, 703-631-4848
Norwood Marble & Granite
Stocks more than 2,500 slabs of quartz, marble, granite, onyx, travertine, limestone, and soapstone.
Brentwood | 301-887-1014
Porcelanosa
Ceramic, natural-stone, and mosaic tile, plus flooring options.
Northwest DC, 202-204-1655 | North Bethesda, 240-290-1120 | Rockville, 301-294-8193
Push Pull Decorative Hardware
Cabinet knobs, drawer pulls, hinges, and other finishing touches.
North Bethesda | 240-669-4130
R. Bratti Associates
Specializes in natural- and engineered-stone countertops and custom work.
Alexandria | 703-549-1135
Renaissance Tile & Bath
A national chain carrying tile in a variety of materials as well as faucetry.
Alexandria | 703-549-7806
Somerville Bath and Kitchen Store
Plumbing fixtures by brands such as Kohler, Moen, and Grohe.
Falls Church, 703-584-1500 | Chevy Chase, 301-215-6310 | Annapolis, 410-266-1122
Stone & Tile World
Sells natural stone and quartz.
Rockville | 301-231-7777
Stone Source
The showroom has more than 100 natural stones in addition to porcelain, ceramic, and glass tile.
Downtown DC | 202-265-5900
The Tile Shop
A national chain carrying both budget-friendly styles and designer options.
Multiple area locations, including a showroom in Tenleytown.
United Granite Countertops
Sells and fabricates natural- and engineered-stone countertops plus faucets and sinks.
Bowie, 410-721-9440 | Elkridge, 410-540-9333
United States Marble & Granite
Specializes in custom granite, marble, and tile work.
Beltsville | 301-595-7400
Universal Floors
Installs, repairs, and restores hardwood and maintains a stockpile of salvaged antique floors to use in new projects.
Northwest DC | 202-537-8900
Vintage House Parts & Radiators
Vintage sinks and other salvaged goods, including hardware and radiators.
Cheverly | 240-764-7270
Washington Marble & Granite Co
Stone countertops and a selection of stock and custom cabinets.
Ijamsville | 301-831-1323
Waterworks
The upscale chain specializes in luxe faucets, hardware, sinks, and tile.
Georgetown | 202-333-7180
W.T. Weaver & Sons
Dozens of brands of hardware, faucets, sinks, and other accents.
Georgetown | 202-333-4200
