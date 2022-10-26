Cabinets and Kitchen Designers

Abernethy Sticks

Makes custom moldings, cabinets, and architectural millwork.

Kensington | 301-942-2667

Absolute Kitchens

Designs both traditional and modern kitchens.

Leesburg | 703-771-3300

Aidan Design

Nadia Subaran and her team create stylish, on-trend kitchens while prioritizing functionality.

Silver Spring | 301-320-8735

Alexandria Kitchen & Bath Studio

Designers and craftspeople under one roof. Also supplies appliances, cabinet­ry, countertops, and fixtures.

Alexandria | 703-549-1415

Anthony Wilder Design/Build

A full-service architecture, building, and interior-design firm.

Cabin John | 301-907-0100

Boffi

A source for minimalist-­modern European cabinetry and appliances.

Georgetown | 202-337-7700

Bowa

A design/build firm specializing in kitchens, additions, and whole-house and condo renovations.

McLean | 703-734-9050

Bulthaup

The German company designs and manufactures sleek luxury kitchens.

Georgetown | 202-338-2220

Cameo Kitchens

Employs its own installers and carries Honey Brook custom cabinets in a range of woods and finishes.

Falls Church | 703-532-4545

Case Architects & Remodelers

A large design/build firm specializing in kitchen, bath, and whole-house remodeling.

DC, 202-919-6409 | Bethesda, 301-859-3310 | Falls Church, 703-910-2817 | Alexandria, 703-537-5937

Chesapeake Kitchen Design

Full-service design and remodeling, plus cabinets by Elmwood Kitchens, Hagerstown Kitchens, Marketplace, and Bertch.

Bethesda | 301-652-7880

Davida’s Kitchen & Tiles

Davida Rodriguez has been designing kitchens for 30-plus years. Her firm carries six custom cabinetry lines plus tile and countertops.

Gaithersburg | 240-361-9331

Design Solutions

Contemporary and traditional kitchens, with cabinet­ry by Signature, Woodland, and Waypoint Living Spaces.

Annapolis | 410-757-6100

FBT Tile & Remodeling

Kitchen and bathroom remod­eling us­ing FBT’s own staff of full-time craftspeople.

Dumfries | 703-580-6618

Four Brothers Design & Build

Specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodels and whole-house renovations.

Northwest DC | 202-423-8703

Globe Bath & Kitchen Remodeling

A full-service re­modeler that carries cabinetry by Wolf and International Kitchen Supply.

Falls Church | 800-514-0853

GTM Architects

An award-­winning firm that remodels existing houses and designs new custom homes.

Bethesda | 240-333-2000

Ikea

For fixtures, appliances, cabinets, and countertops on a budget. Offers planning and installing services, too.

Woodbridge and College Park | 888-888-4532

Jack Rosen Custom Kitchens

Designs large- and small-scale projects and provides custom cabinetry.

Rockville | 301-363-4064

Jennifer Gilmer Kitchen & Bath

Gilmer and her team are known for custom, high-style remodels.

Chevy Chase, 301-657-2500 | Ashburn, 703-348-8406

KBR Kitchen & Bath

Can handle entire projects in-house, including supplying cabinets, hardware, countertops, tile, and flooring.

Bethesda, 301-718-2800 | Fairfax, 703-591-6757

Kitchen & Bath Factory

Deals with projects of various sizes and budg­ets, using custom cabinetry by K&H Cabinets.

Arlington | 703-522-7337

Kitchen and Bath Studios

Designs kitchens in all styles and sells several cabinet lines, including eco-friendly options.

Chevy Chase | 301-657-1636

Konst SieMatic

Designs and installs modern European kitchens; the area’s exclusive source for German-made SieMatic cabinetry.

Bethesda | 301-657-3800

Landis Architects/Builders

A design/build firm specializing in kitchen, bath, and whole-house renovations.

Northwest DC | 202-726-3777

Lobkovich Kitchen Designs

Cofounded by architect J. Paul Lobkovich, the firm designs high-end kitchens in the Washington area and around the country.

Tysons | 704-847-0601

The Master’s Woodshop

Does custom cabinetry and mill­work; also a dealer of Wood-Mode cabinets.

Hagerstown | 301-797-1100

Mersoa Woodwork and Design

Custom millwork and cabinetry for modern homes.

North Bethesda | 240-994-9192

Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes

Handles every phase of kitchen remodeling, from design to construction.

Fairfax | 703-991-2942

NVS Kitchen & Bath

Takes projects in Northern Virginia only and has one of the largest showrooms in the area.

Manassas | 703-378-2600

Pinehurst Design Build

This home-design and construction firm led by Tom Gilday handles whole-house renovations, additions, and kitchen/bath remodels.

North Bethesda | 301-383-1601

Poggenpohl Georgetown

The German firm handles design and installation, with a wide selection of modern cabinets.

Georgetown | 202-342-9111

Reico Kitchen & Bath

One of the country’s largest kitchen-and-bath distributors, it deals in cabinets, countertops, appliances, and fixtures from a number of makers.

Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations.

Select Kitchen & Bath

Offers complete design and remodeling in North­ern Virginia and DC.

Alexandria | 703-866-4224

Southern Kitchens

Designs kitchens with custom cabinets from brands like Elmwood and Mouser.

Alexandria | 703-548-4459

Stuart Kitchens

Full kitchen design and installation, with cabinet lines in a variety of styles.

Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations.

Wentworth

Handles the architecture, interior design, and construction of remodeling projects.

Chevy Chase | 240-482-8837

Winn Design & Build

A full-service firm specializing in whole-house renovations, as well as kitchen and bathroom remodeling.

McLean | 703-876-9696

Large Appliances

ABW Appliances

Sells lines such as Miele, Gaggenau, and Viking.

Arling­ton, 703-879-7966 | Ashburn, 703-726-8805 | Silver Spring, 301-787-4708 | North Be­thesda, 301-770-8579

AJ Madison

This new showroom from the Brooklyn-based retailer features brands such as Bluestar, Bosch, Thermador, and Viking.

Tysons | 202-892-5000

Appliance Connection

A 20,000-square-foot showroom sells ap­pliances by GE, Bosch, Wolf, Sub-Zero, and more.

Woodbridge | 703-492-7283

Appliance Distributors Unlimited

Sells popular brands including Kitchen­Aid, Whirlpool, and GE.

Takoma Park, 301-608-2600 | Gaithersburg, 240-650-6000 | Annapolis, 410-267-7110 | Chantilly, 703-263-2300

Appliance Land

The discount store sells GE, Electrolux, Maytag, and Viking, among others.

Beltsville, 301-595-7360 | Rockville, 301-762-5544 | Annapolis, 410-897-1000

Bray & Scarff

Sells appliances, cabinetry, and countertops; also offers remodeling services.

Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations, including a Laurel outlet center.

Dad’s Discount Appliance Distributors

Carries dozens of brands, including Wolf, Miele, and Viking.

Beltsville | 301-937-0222

Ferguson

This chain can help with appliances, plumbing, and lighting. Brands include American Standard, Kohler, and Moen.

Multiple area locations.

M&M Appliance

Carries dozens of brands, in­cluding Bosch, GE, and JennAir.

Northwest DC, 202-882-7100 | Alexandria, 703-299-0092 | Bel Air, 410-638-6388

Miele

This “experience center” offers contemporary appliances and demonstrations upon request to learn how to use them.

Vienna | 571-789-0080

Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Showroom

You can try appliances by all three brands and attend demonstrations. Appointment preferred; walk-ins welcome.

Columbia | 443-276-2490

Counters, Floors, Tile, and Other Features

Ann Sacks

Designer tile that includes graphic patterns, dramatic mosaics, and other statement-making options.

Northwest DC | 202-299-0014

Architessa

An array of ceramic, glass, porcelain, cement, and natural-stone tiles from dozens of vendors.

Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations.

Atlas Stone Fabricators

Designs, fabricates, and installs both natural-­stone and quartz countertops.

Odenton | 410-672-4111

Best Tile

One of the largest selections of tile on the East Coast.

Rockville, 301-984-3399 | Columbia, 410-381-1169 | Falls Church, 703-550-2352

Classic Floor Designs

Hardwood, stone, cork, and other choices.

Downtown DC | 202-872-9860

Classic Granite & Marble

Imports, fabricates, and installs both engineered and natural countertops.

Jessup | 301-776-8220 (to schedule appointment).

Cochran’s Lumber

Makes reclaimed- and new-wood floors and does custom work.

Berry­ville | 540-955-4142

Color Flooring

Hundreds of hardwood, vinyl, cork, and ceramic options.

Alexandria | 703-960-0220

Daltile

Marble, concrete, ceramic, mosaics, and other options; a trade professional is required to buy products.

Alexandria, 703-971-8485 | Gaithersburg, 301-948-2496

Design Tile

Interior designers guide customers through a wide selection of porcelain, metal, stone, and glass.

Vienna | 703-734-8211

East West Marble Company

A large distributor of natural stone, including granite, soap­stone, and marble.

Chantilly | 703-376-8585

Fairfax Marble

Stocks thousands of stone slabs in more than 400 colors.

Fairfax, 703-204-2222 | Sterling, 703-910-3550

Fernando’s Marble Shop

Fabricates and installs countertops made from granite, limestone, marble, slate, soapstone, and quartz.

Rockville | 301-670-2794

5th Avenue Floors

Sells, refinishes, restores, and installs hardwood floors.

Frederick | 240-367-7440

The Floor Gallery

Luxury vinyl tile, linoleum, cork, wood, and other options.

Rockville | 301-770-3366

Gramaco

Stocks granite, marble, porcelain, and quartz countertops.

Savage | 240-456-0030

In Home Stone

Restores existing stone, plus sells marble, granite, quartz, and tile.

Two Annapolis locations | 410-626-2025 (specializes in marble and granite) | 410-626-2725 (specializes in tile).

Marble Systems

Natural stone for counters, floors, and backsplashes, plus tile in terrazzo, porcelain, cement, and more.

Bethesda, 301-913-9113 (tile only) | Fairfax, 703-204-1818 | Chantilly, 703-337-1500 (outlet center).

Marblex

Fabricates and installs natural-­stone and quartz slabs; also stocks a big tile selection.

Fairfax | 703-698-5595

Marmara Corporation

Fabricates and installs granite, marble, limestone, onyx, and travertine.

Northeast DC | 202-635-4292

Marva

Marble, limestone, onyx, granite, travertine, soapstone, and engineered surfaces.

Beltsville | 301-918-5122

Mosaic

Design consultants can help you navigate a wide selection of stone, met­al, ceramic, and porcelain tile, in addition to plumbing and lighting.

North Bethesda, 301-881-2520 | Fairfax, 703-280-4300 | Alexandria, 703-310-6852 | Chantilly, 703-631-4848

Norwood Marble & Granite

Stocks more than 2,500 slabs of quartz, marble, granite, onyx, travertine, limestone, and soapstone.

Brentwood | 301-887-1014

Porcelanosa

Ceramic, natural-­stone, and mosaic tile, plus flooring options.

Northwest DC, 202-204-1655 | North Bethesda, 240-290-1120 | Rockville, 301-294-8193

Push Pull Decorative Hardware

Cabinet knobs, drawer pulls, hinges, and other finishing touches.

North Bethesda | 240-669-4130

R. Bratti Associates

Specializes in natural- and engineered-stone countertops and custom work.

Alexandria | 703-549-1135

Renaissance Tile & Bath

A national chain carrying tile in a variety of materials as well as faucet­ry.

Alexandria | 703-549-7806

Somerville Bath and Kitchen Store

Plumbing fixtures by brands such as Kohler, Moen, and Grohe.

Falls Church, 703-584-1500 | Chevy Chase, 301-215-6310 | Annapolis, 410-266-1122

Stone & Tile World

Sells natural stone and quartz.

Rockville | 301-231-7777

Stone Source

The showroom has more than 100 natural stones in addition to porcelain, ceramic, and glass tile.

Downtown DC | 202-265-5900

The Tile Shop

A national chain carrying both budget-friendly styles and designer options.

Multiple area locations, including a showroom in Tenleytown.

United Granite Countertops

Sells and fabricates natural- and engineered-stone countertops plus faucets and sinks.

Bowie, 410-721-9440 | Elkridge, 410-540-9333

United States Marble & Granite

Specializes in custom granite, marble, and tile work.

Beltsville | 301-595-7400

Universal Floors

Installs, repairs, and restores hardwood and maintains a stockpile of salvaged antique floors to use in new projects.

Northwest DC | 202-537-8900

Vintage House Parts & Radiators

Vintage sinks and other salvaged goods, including hardware and ra­diators.

Cheverly | 240-764-7270

Washington Marble & Granite Co

Stone countertops and a selection of stock and custom cabinets.

Ijamsville | 301-831-1323

Waterworks

The upscale chain specializes in luxe faucets, hardware, sinks, and tile.

Georgetown | 202-333-7180

W.T. Weaver & Sons

Dozens of brands of hardware, faucets, sinks, and other accents.

Georgetown | 202-333-4200

