A host of new retail stores have popped up in the Washington area this fall. If you’re looking for new places to shop around DC, here’s a list of some recently opened clothing and accessories stores.

DC

Hobo

Hobo, the female-founded leather accessories brand that started in Annapolis, earlier this month opened its second brick-and-mortar shop, on Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown, in the former John Fluevog Shoes space.

Tysons

Everlane

Everlane, the men’s and women’s clothing store that touts a commitment to sustainability opened its second DMV-area store (the first is in Georgetown), in Tysons Corner Center last week.

Third Love

The California brand, which launched in 2013, just opened up shop in Tysons Corner Center. The store is the size-inclusive brand’s sixth nationwide, and offers bras in 78 different sizes, including half-cup sizes.

Oak + Fort

This Canadian brand, which markets “modern essentials” and “attainable luxury,” including men’s and women’s fashion as well as home goods, opened in Tysons Corner Center this month. It’s the retailer’s first location in the Washington area.

Bethesda Row

Anine Bing

The LA brand “inspired by Scandinavian simplicity and American energy” is opening its eighth U.S. location—its first in the DMV—on Bethesda Row this fall.

Mejuri

The Instagram-popular jewelry brand hopes to “redefine luxury” with “fine pricing and fine jewelry without the traditional industry markups,” plus sustainable practices and an empowerment fund for underrepresented women and non-binary people. They’re opening a shop on Bethesda Row this fall.

Faherty

A “family brand inspired by the sun” and “fueled by purpose and leaving the world better than we found it,” Faherty sells men’s and women’s clothing with a “quality comfort” vibe—think outdoorsy chic. Their first-ever store opened on Bethesda Row last month.

Join the conversation!