This Wintery Star-Themed Wedding Featured All the Celestial Details

Maria and Prinon’s winter wedding has us starry-eyed—literally. The couple married in February at the Sweeney Barn in Manassas and incorporated a celestial theme throughout their celebration. From their crescent-moon–shaped floral altar and photo booth to their galactic-inspired signature cocktails, (his a “Sazerac Sun,” hers a “Pineapple Vanilla Moon,” and designated “ours,” a “the Stars Aligned” mocktail), this wedding is filled with shiny details. “Both of us are extremely into celestials and star gazing,” says Maria, adding that for their engagement, Prinon proposed to her on the skywalk at the Grand Canyon “while we were closer to the stars,” she says.

Along with their out-of-this-world elements, Maria and Prinon also found ways to include a subtle old-world theme into their big day. Vintage and literary accents included interactive typewriter poetry for guests to write their own love stories, tons of old novels, globes and apothecary bottles—which doubled as table numbers—and dozens of taper brass candlesticks and candelabras for romantic lighting. Antique gold-gilded mirrors calligraphed with excerpts from the couple’s favorite love poems were positioned throughout their venue. To top it off, during their cocktail hour, they even had a woman dressed in a deconstructed 1920s skirt passing out champagne.

As for their wedding-day menu, Maria says guests were greeted with welcome drinks of masala chai and hot apple cider, along with Greek almond cookies, plus South Asian mukhwas on a vintage white dresser during the ceremony. For dinner, a mixed green salad with a mushroom soup was served for the first course, and a choice of either truffle filet mignon, lemon seabass, or winter squash ravioli was passed as the main course. For dessert the couple chose a four-tiered cake paired with a petit pastry and coffee bar. As a late night snack, Mac and cheese lollipops, beef sliders, and Krispy Kreme favors were also a hit.

The Details:

