The Design for This Orange-and-Red October Wedding Was Inspired by Fall

Megana and Vivek married on October 30th and used their fall wedding date as inspiration for their big day. “Both of us are obsessed with fall and our favorite month of the year is October,” says Megana. For the wedding design, they played off the season’s dark and golden hours. “We wanted our morning wedding ceremony to have a more bright and light feel,” says Megana, adding that for their evening celebration, they leaned on the darker side with the help of black candles and an all-black dance floor.

Decor was key to bringing everything to life and transforming their ballroom venue into a feeling of fall bliss. “We knew we didn’t like the standard ballroom feel so we worked really hard at getting draping and florals to give the room the [vibe] we wanted,” says Megana.

Along with their fall color palette and decor, Megana and Vivek’s prioritized their menu. “Food was hands down the most important thing to us for our wedding,” says Megana. When browsing caterers, food selection and uniqueness were aspects they were looking for. Chef Gaurav Anand, they say, was their best decision they made, executing a one-of-a-kind wedding-day menu that included pre-wedding snacks down, then a station-filled dinner including a “poke bar,” a “chaat corner,” and a “kebab stop.”

Their meet cute took place at Penn State University in 2013 ,where Vivek was on the Indian a cappella team, says Megana, and she was on the classical Indian dance team. They were just friends for the first few years, but eventually the relationship evolved. “After two years we started to grow feelings for each other and eventually started dating in March 2015,” says Megana. From there it was history. “I always believed the best relationships came from friendships and that’s exactly what happened with us,” she says.

The Details:

Photographer: Hannah Leigh Photography | Venue: Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles | Event Planning & Design: Ace of Events | Florist: Imperial Decor | Invitations: Minted | Catering: Chef Gaurav Anand | Cake: Baby Cakes MD | Hair & Makeup: Amola Surya | Bride’s Attire: Seema Gujral from KYNAH | Ballroom Draping: Fabrication Events DC | Henna: Bhavna’s Henna | Music/Entertainment: Dynasty Ave

