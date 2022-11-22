Looks Like Betsy DeVos’s $4 Million DC Penthouse Is for Sale

It appears that Betsy DeVos is selling her DC penthouse condo.

You might remember the former Secretary of Education under President Trump as the person who made Title IX changes to better defend the rights of those accused of sexual assault, helped roll back Obama-era guidance that protected trans public school students, and had protestors show up at several of her public appearances.

You also might remember that DeVos is tremendously wealthy. DeVos’s father founded the automotive parts group Prince Corporation, and her husband, Dick DeVos, is the son of retail group Amway’s co-founder Richard DeVos. After all, who could forget her Michigan McMansion summer home? Or that time someone untied her $40 million yacht?

It also appears she owns a $4,195,000 luxury penthouse in Georgetown that’s for sale and currently under contract. An industry source tipped Washingtonian off about the property; although neither of the listing agents responded to calls from Washingtonian, the LLC that owns the condo, Harbour View Properties, is registered to a Michigan mailing address associated with the LLC registered to the Dick and Betsy DeVos Family Foundation. The LLC purchased the home in January 2017, around the time DeVos was confirmed as education secretary. At the time of publication, a representative from the foundation had not responded to requests for comment from Washingtonian.

Located in the Washington Harbour building, the 4,200-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, travertine floors across the unit, a high-end kitchen with a wine fridge, and what appears to be two huge walk-in closets. It also comes with almost 1,000 square feet of outdoor space, and its terrace and outdoor kitchen overlook the Potomac and the Key Bridge. The building also comes with access to an outdoor pool, concierge, and gym.

Join the conversation!