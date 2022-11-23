10 Great Host and Hostess Gift Ideas for Your Next Holiday Party

‘Tis the season for gathering. From the traditional holiday meal at a loved one’s home to the festive parties hosted by friends or acquaintances, here are 10 gift ideas you can take along with you for the hosts.

Olive Oil, $18-$100 at Each Peach Market and EachPeachMarket.com.

Mount Pleasant spot Each Peach Market is full of food-themed gifts—including their own bottles of cold-pressed organic olive oil. Looking for something a little bigger? Their $100 olive oil basket includes the olive oil and other treats.

Mulling Spices, $35 at Williams Sonoma.

We love a warm mulled red wine in the winter—mulled apple cider, too! This particular set of mulling spices with a mulling ball are on food editor Anna Spiegel’s Black Friday shopping list.

A Festive Candle, $38 at Anthropologie

Candles are an easy gift, but you can show you’ve put some thought into one by choosing a design or scent you know the recipient will appreciate. This metallic green fir-and-firewood one at Anthropologie has a seasonal smell (though it comes in gold with a citrus scent, too). Prefer a local option? Here are six DC-area candle makers you can check out.

A Cheese Stone, $100 at Tuckernuck.

Pair a cheese stone with a book like “Fromages: An Expert’s Guide to French Cheeses” ($40) for a swanky yet practical gift. For a cheaper but still sophisticated option, try the $32 Brooklyn Slate cheese board from Salt & Sundry and/or other books on cheese from Bold Fork Books.

Copper Mugs, $38 each at Salt & Sundry.

Build your own set of copper mugs and the cocktail ingredients to go with them—a great gift for a cocktail-crafting host or hostess.

A Puzzle, $35 at Jonathan Adler.

Happen to know your host loves puzzles? This one doubles as coffee table decor.

Fancy Chocolates, $10.50 and up at The Chocolate House.

The Chocolate House offers some half a dozen options for picture-perfect truffle boxes—but if you’re looking for something else, there’s no shortage of DC-area chocolate shops to check out.

Another Locally Sourced Snack, $5 and up at Nido Wine Shop and Market.

If sweet treats aren’t your thing, this Mount Pleasant market has a bunch of other homemade and pre-packaged offerings, from homemade ricotta and pesto to stuffed olives and homemade granola.

Quirky/Cute Dish Towels, $32 for a set of two at ShopMadeInDC.com.

With a wide range of designs, these dish towel sets are made in Logan Circle. Some (not all!) of the designs are currently sold out, but we’re checking back for more.

A Mini Air Plant in a Rainbow Planter, $18 at LittleLeafShop.com.

These little air plants are supposedly super easy to take care of—even without a green thumb. For a less colorful option (although, note, this one also comes in pink), we like these mini concrete planters.

