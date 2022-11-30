Weddings

“Downton Abbey” Inspired This Couple’s Minimalist English-Garden-Themed Wedding

The color palette—oranges, gold, pinks, sage, purple, and red—nodded to the end of summer.

Written by
| Published on
Photographs by Winnie Dora Photography.

Nathan was not Loretta’s “type” when they crossed paths at an outing in Brooklyn, but in an out-of-character moment, she pushed her way toward him and blurted, “Has anyone told you that you look like [the singer] Miguel?” With that, Loretta says, she reeled him in.

Their wedding, the bride says, featured a “minimalist English-garden theme” at a venue that brought her Downton Abbey–garden-party-in-Maryland vision to life. The pair married under magnolia trees and then greeted loved ones at cocktail hour accompanied by a playlist of music from Bridgerton and Downton. The color palette nodded to the end of summer—oranges, gold, pinks, sage, purple, and red—and minimalist florals in those hues decorated the long dining tables. The menu, they say, reflected their new blended family, places they’d lived, and their backgrounds. Among the offerings: rice cakes as an homage to Loretta’s Korean heritage and crabcakes in honor of the locale. They thanked the wedding party with custom Vans sneakers and candles from Detroit, where Loretta and Nathan lived for two years.

Loretta & Nathan Wedding Gallery
Loretta & Nathan Wedding Gallery

Loretta & Nathan Wedding Gallery
Loretta & Nathan Wedding Gallery

Loretta & Nathan Wedding Gallery
Loretta & Nathan Wedding Gallery

Loretta & Nathan Wedding Gallery
Loretta & Nathan Wedding Gallery

The Details

Planning and design: Dantus & Co. EventsFlorist: Thurman & FigInvitations: ShutterflyCaterer: Copper KitchenCake: Alexis Nicole CakesHair and makeup: Jennifer Le MakeupBride’s attire: Watters (ceremony), The Bridal Boutique (reception) • Bridesmaids’ attire: various, including Badgley Mischka from Rent the Runway, ASOS, LulusGroom’s attire: Hugo BossGroomsmen’s attire: various, including The Black TuxMusic and photo booth: Baltimore Sound EntertainmentRentals: Select Event Group

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
